Nearly half of Madison's City Council will be people new to the job, and they hope to find common ground with a focus on housing and transparency — maybe through a little comedy.
The newcomers also add a layer of diversity.
Michael Verveer, who won re-election and has served the longest for 28 years, said for example that the new council will now have five alders who are openly LGBTQ+.
“I do think we are at the high watermark for LGBTQ representation on the council,” said Verveer, who is gay. “When we have an openly lesbian mayor and a full quarter of the council that's openly LGBTQ, it's pretty impressive in my mind, and it certainly can be inspirational, especially for some young people that might be struggling with their sexual orientation and gender identity.”
The April 4 election — which resulted in eight new alders out of 20 on the council — gave the city of Madison its first openly transgender elected official, which Verveer called “historic.”
Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford, a transgender comedian and entrepreneur, pulled out a victory in east-side District 15 by just 54 votes. Martinez-Rutherford said she is still trying to figure out what to prioritize but knows making the city safe and accessible to all is at the top of the list.
“I would like to work with the mayor to recognize Madison as such a welcoming environment for those of us who are in the LGBTQ+ community, (like) bathroom policies around gender identity and making people feel safe,” she said.
Overall, Verveer said the council is “much more diverse, by many parameters, compared to the general population of Madison.”
“That's certainly something to be proud of,” he said.
Martinez-Rutherford, who has a unique professional background among alders, said she also plans to bring some humor to council meetings.
“Humor is not only a way that we grapple with the tough issues that we face in our lives, it's also very humanizing and barrier breaking,” Martinez-Rutherford said . “If we can all just kind of laugh when we get so heated and giggle for a little bit, that'll give us a space to find commonality and hopefully make magic.”
Housing remains a top priority
Verveer sees Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony as a fresh start — and a needed one, with all the issues facing the city.
“There are major issues facing our community, like housing, that we need to collectively roll up our sleeves and get to work on and not let personality get in the way. Sometimes it is, I have to admit, quite a significant distraction,” Verveer said. “I always go into our swearing-in ceremony with great optimism that it is a fresh start. We have all these eager, excited new colleagues that want to hit the ground running and get to work for their constituents.”
With growing concerns in the city about division and tension on the council, the new alders all told the Cap Times they want to focus on the city’s burgeoning housing shortage — but some have different priorities from others.
For instance, MGR Govindarajan, 21, a first-generation college student, is most focused on affordable student housing for his downtown district, along with other campus issues including transportation policies and better access to mental health care.
“I'm definitely concerned that things will move forward without me being able to provide student input,” Govindarajan said. “There are 12 alders who got re-elected who are experienced and know what they're doing. My goal is to work with everyone to ensure that existing projects benefit the campus community.”
Housing previously divided the council, with members split on zoning changes that would create more homes in the city, partly by allowing more multifamily units along major transit routes and within areas that were historically designated for single-family homes.
The issue also became a hot button topic in the mayoral race, with newly re-elected Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway boasting about her administration's growth in affordable housing and challenger Gloria Reyes criticizing what she saw as the city's favoritism toward rentals and lack of open dialogue with the community.
The best way forward, according to current City Council President Keith Furman, is for the new group to work together and learn from each other. Furman did not seek reelection and his term ends this week.
“Division is not good for anybody,” Furman said. “You're seeing a bunch of more experienced people leave, whether they're retired or lost a race. I think you're going to see new leaders emerge, and you're going to hear from different voices now that some louder voices are leaving.”
Addressing transparency, community engagement
Bill Tishler, who was re-elected in District 11, said when he became an alder last summer he found the City Council to be deeply divided, which he attributed to the pandemic and almost two years of virtual meetings.
“This could partly be the result of incompatible personalities, but I think the pandemic and holding Common Council meetings online exacerbated the situation since it didn’t allow alders the opportunity to meet informally before and after meetings to air out their differences in an amiable way,” Tishler said. “I am also optimistic that things will continue to improve because this new Common Council will be held to a higher standard and must comply with a recently adopted official code of ethical conduct.”
Isadore Knox Jr., who won the seat to represent District 14 in a name-drawing after a ballot recount Wednesday left him and his opponent with a tie, told the Cap Times he ran for City Council because of the politicized process he’s seen over the past year.
“We’ve got a lot of tough decisions coming up — debt service is going to be pretty big. We’ve got a lot of issues with the bus transit. The affordable housing issue has gotten huge,” Knox said. “I’m pretty clear on what needs to happen.”
Knox, who previously served on the council from 2005 to 2007, told the Cap Times at the recount that the District 14 race is indicative of Madison as a whole and “how divided the city is.”
“There’s a lot of politics going on and we’ve got to get past that,” he said.
John Duncan, District 1, a newcomer and manager of Provider Network Contracting at Dean Health Plan, said the decisions the council makes now on where and how to invest in affordable housing, economic development and transportation access will have a lasting impact on Madison residents.
“I will focus on advancing policies that benefit the city as a whole while paying careful attention to the effects of those policies on the most historically underrepresented, marginalized and vulnerable populations,” Duncan said. “As a diverse group of new alders, we will bring fresh perspectives, unique life experiences and our own professional skills and expertise to the Common Council.”
Duncan said “there will be a lot of opportunities for collaboration, and I trust that as we work together, there will be things that we will learn from one another.”
Kristen Slack, a social work professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, attributed her win of west-side District 19 to her campaign message around improving city transparency and pushing for broader, proactive and authentic community engagement practices.
One of her goals is to help build a platform for community input and make sure that “budget decisions reflect the current and future needs and priorities of residents throughout Madison.”
“I am hopeful that this new council can really come together to find the best possible solutions and answers for Madison, and all who live here, on a range of important issues,” Slack said.
Amani Latimer Burris, who is an advising assistant to Texas-based activist Opal Lee and will represent District 12, said she looks forward to meeting the challenges ahead with “transparency, integrity and accountability.”
“We can come together around housing, protecting our environment and green spaces, our health, and our want for sustainable and equitable economic development and opportunities,” Latimer Burris said. “Representation is about consistently working to remove barriers. I look forward to being an authentic representation of that.”