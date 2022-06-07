Madison City Council may remove public’s ability to file protest petitions on developments

The Madison City Council will vote Tuesday on finalizing the removal of a provision allowing residents to compile protest petitions against development rezonings.
The provision currently allows residents to gather neighborhood signatures in opposition to proposed development rezonings — a process that can trigger a requirement that the proposal pass by a supermajority vote of the City Council in order to be approved.
City staff believe repealing the ordinance will eliminate delays on development projects. Other supporters of the repeal say the structure of protest petitions unfairly favors homeowners in wealthier, low-density areas and disenfranchises renters and residents in high-density areas (like downtown or low-income housing). The Plan Commission approved the proposal on May 23.
Opponents of the repeal say it is an assault on democracy, that it is proof the city does not want to listen to residents, and that it is short-sighted because the future makeup of governing bodies such as the Plan Commission and City Council is unknown.
“We’re all seeing an attack on democratic principles on a national level,” said Madison resident Sandy Blakeney during the May 23 Plan Commission meeting. “And I’m sad to see it making its way to finding a toehold here in Madison. There is no good reason to squelch citizen engagement.”
How protest petitions work and what could change
To be presented to the City Council, a protest petition must be signed by 20% of homeowners in the immediate area of a proposed development. Residents must have notarized signatures accompanied by their addresses. City staff then review the petition and confirm the validity of the signatures.
At its May 23 meeting, the Plan Commission unanimously approved an alternate version of a proposed amendment to remove the protest petition. The alternate version, which was introduced by District 8 Ald. Juliana Bennett, removes protest petitions from the ordinance and retains the simple majority (11 of 20 alders) of a council vote to approve development rezonings.
The original amendment, introduced by Alds. Patrick Heck of District 2, Yannette Figueroa Cole of District 10, and Grant Foster of District 15, would have removed the protest petition and maintained a two-thirds council vote (14 of 20 alders) to approve development rezonings.
“Why should a rezoning that the Plan Commission has recommended be held to a higher scrutiny like a budget amendment?” asked Madison resident Bill Connors. “A supermajority is inherently undemocratic and should be reserved for situations that truly need it.”
But the protection of democracy was on the minds of those who supported keeping the protest petition — or at least requiring a supermajority vote.
Redlining and other racist development and zoning practices have left Madison with a significant number of segregated pockets within neighborhoods, according to multiple studies.
Discussion around the repeal of protest petitions has been driven on one side by a growing contention among Madison residents that city administration does not listen to residents when they express concerns, particularly about housing and neighborhoods.
Residents have said they don’t always feel heard at neighborhood meetings or other community outreach opportunities. Some feel the city is driven by the whims of wealthy developers.
“There should not be an attempt to silence neighborhood voices for the financial gain of developers,” said Madison resident Ulrike Dieterle, “many of whom do not even reside in Madison, or in Wisconsin for that matter. It is time for the city of Madison and its governing bodies to listen to residents.”
On the other side are people who say the policy of the protest petition itself is inequitable.
“The whole purpose of the petition ordinance is segregational,” said William Ochowicz, who runs an organization called Madison Is For People. “There’s no reason a progressive city like Madison should continue to have a process whereby 20% of people within a small area can trigger a supermajority vote. It is important during the housing crisis that we take away ways for people to say no.”
Reviewing rezoning
The Plan Commission serves as a review board for zoning changes. Oftentimes, proposed developments require a rezoning of an area or parcel to construct the building or change the use of that land.
The commission then reviews the application, listens to presentations by the development team as well as a review of the proposal by city staff. Commissioners weigh in on the development and may vote to approve the zoning of a project and, thereby, approve it.
The proposals then go before the City Council, which is the final approving body for zoning changes.
Typically, for a project to be approved by City Council, it requires a majority vote, from at least 11 of the council’s 20 members.
Sometimes there is public opposition to a proposed development. Some of the more notable examples in recent years have been a proposed redevelopment at the Wonder Bar site at 222 E. Olin Ave., the construction of two student housing buildings at 126 Langdon and 341 State Sts. and the rezoning of Raemisch Farm near 4000-4150 Packers Ave.
Proposals for the sites of the Wonder Bar, Raemisch Farm and Zion Lutheran Community Church at 2165 Linden Ave. were protested and forced a supermajority council vote.
None of the petitions resulted in the denial of a project except for Raemisch Farm, which the City Council voted 14-6 to place on file (delaying the decision to a later date).
Foster and Figueroa Cole, two of the alders who sponsored the original amendment, are not on Plan Commission and were therefore not able to vote for their version of the amendment. Only Heck is on Plan Commission of the alders who presented the original amendment.
Bennett, who submitted the alternate amendment which passed the Plan Commission, is also not a part of it.
An ineffective tool?
Over the past decade, according to city staff, there have been 13 protest petitions brought forth against rezonings. None of the 13 have resulted in a project being denied. City staff used those examples to show how ineffective protest petitions have been, and that residents would be better served by participating in community meetings, public comment portions of Plan Commission and City Council meetings, and communicating with alders.
But those numbers could also show that residents are not heard even when they participate.
And contributing to City Council meetings can be all-night affairs. In some instances, council meetings that begin at 6:30 p.m. have not adjourned until 3 a.m. This is due to hours and hours of public testimony on hot-button issues, where residents can call in to make their voices heard.
At a recent council meeting, Ald. Bennett expressed her dismay at having a heated back and forth about a proposed repaving of Lake Mendota Drive after public testimony and a staff presentation stretched into 1:30 a.m., because she believed the residents complaining were mostly wealthy, white residents who had the means to launch a protest petition effort.
Still, the way protest petitions work have been questioned by many, including people who support community involvement.
“The biggest burden to staff is not knowing that (a petition is) coming and so when we get one, we have to immediately coordinate with the city clerk to analyze that petition and validate it,” said Heather Stouder, city planning division director. “It’s not an enormous amount of work but it is unanticipated. We have many opportunities for community engagement outside of the protest petition.”
Stouder said that one of the frustrating parts of the way the protest petition structure works is that the Plan Commission has usually already approved a rezoning and now the rezoning item is scheduled to be fairly immediately before City Council. But a protest petition delays the item’s ability to be reviewed by the council at its soonest meeting, in addition to producing unanticipated work for city staff.
Neighborhood-altering decisions
With the original amendment, the sponsors wanted to remove the protest portion of the ordinance but force council to be held to a higher standard for approval as a form of check and balance.
“Our focus was to eliminate the protest petition feature,” said Ald. Foster. “For me, it’s a really problematic procedure and is very inequitable. It’s not accessible for renters the way it is for homeowners…. We felt like requiring a two-thirds vote… would allow a higher bar for zoning changes.”
Ald. Heck agreed.
“The protection of a two-thirds vote really does require someone to dig in and really make sure they have the support of neighbors and an alder when proposing a development,” Heck said.
Ald. Figueroa Cole, who also sponsored the original amendment, said the way protest petitions are structured makes it hard for high-density areas to protest something because of the burden of needing 20% of people to be homeowners.
“It’s really not a fair process, especially when it comes to density,” Figueroa Cole said. “In a high-density area, it is hard for staff to sift through the number of people needed for a valid petition.”
But Heck also pointed out that the Plan Commission is composed of thoughtful people who research developments and topics that come before them. The City Council is as diverse as it has ever been and city staff is working hard to do due diligence on neighborhood outreach.
Heck worried, however, about an unknown future where those elements are different. Should the public’s ability to submit protest petitions be removed while also leaving neighborhood-altering decisions to a simple majority vote?
Plan commissioner Anthony Fernandez echoed those questions during the discussion before the vote.
“I do have strong reservations about going back to a simple majority because a zoning change feels like a big deal to me,” Fernandez said. “It does feel to me that people closest to (a development) deserve a little more say. I don’t like the way the petition process is written and I do support a repeal. But I’m leaning towards retaining the two-thirds majority.”
“Dissatisfaction with certain democratic processes should not result in their elimination,” said Dieterle, the resident.