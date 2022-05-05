Two spots have opened up on the Madison City Council in the past month, and the search to fill vacancies for Districts 3 and 20 is on.
Ald. Lindsay Lemmer, who represents District 3 on Madison's far east side, including the Eastmorland and Elvehjem neighborhoods, is moving and leaving her district. Likewise, Ald. Christian Albouras, who represents District 20 including the west-side Meadowood and Orchard Ridge neighborhoods, is moving out of his district.
The turnover isn't atypical. In the summer of 2018, Madison’s City Council saw a similar occurrence to what’s happening now, with three alders leaving around the same time. Several other alders stepped down in 2019 and 2020.
On top of Lemmer and Albouras’ resignations, former Council president Syed Abbas announced last month he is running for State Assembly, potentially also making an early departure from the Council.
Lemmer was elected to the Council in April 2019 and reelected in April 2021. Her last day on the council is May 11.
Albouras announced he will resign from the Council effective May 20. He was elected in April 2019 and reelected in 2021.
"While Alder Lemmer's and Albouras's announcements were close in time, these transitions do occasionally happen," Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement to the Cap Times. "Council President Furman has launched a process to fill the vacancies and I am confident the process will happen smoothly and efficiently."
She went on to urge residents of Districts 3 and 20 to consider applying to serve in the interim alder positions.
"It's an incredibly important and rewarding job to serve your local community," Rhodes-Conway said.
New City Council president Keith Furman said for District 3, alder applications are due by May 11, and interviews will be held at a special Executive Committee meeting on May 17. Then the new Council member will be appointed at the end of another special meeting on May 24.
Furman expects a similar time frame for the District 20 seat, giving a few weeks to accept applications and a likely appointment in June.
One of Furman’s missions as new Council president is to make the job more accessible and give new alders more support. His current goal is a full revamp of the onboarding process.
"There's just so much involved in this job, and it's important for staff… to have the support they need," Furman said. "That is that is my biggest fear about vacancies: getting people up to speed as quickly as possible. When you're filling a vacancy, it's a much quicker turnaround where all of a sudden you're an alder and you've got to figure out how the city works."
Lemmer told the Cap Times she hopes her replacement will be a caring and responsive representative and “a dependable advocate for District 3.”
"I will help and support them in any way I can, but I hope they will take the time to gain a deep understanding of city and alder roles and processes," she said.
Lemmer contended, however, that it can be a challenge to devote the time required and necessary to be an effective alder.
"It can also be difficult to find a full-time job that is able to provide the flexibility to fulfill the alder role to the best of one’s abilities," she told the Cap Times in an email. "I think work needs to be done to make this form of public service an option for more people."
On average, the last five Council vacancies from 2018 to 2020 received eight applications, according to the City Council’s new releases.
"I'm not necessarily concerned that there'll be a shortage of people applying," Furman said. "There’re definitely advantages to turnover in general, but I also think there are disadvantages. This is an incredibly hard job to get up to speed on."
While turnover can lead to a loss of institutional knowledge, it also provides the opportunity for young and diverse candidates to represent the city.
The current Council, sworn in in 2021, makes up one of the most diverse groups of local elected officials in Madison’s history.
“When I was elected, the Council was majority white and male and now the incoming Council is majority Black and brown and half women,” former District 6 Ald. Marsha Rummel said at the time. “This change is historic.”
Both Lemmer and Albouras told the Cap Times that their decisions to step down weren’t made lightly and that serving on the Council has been an honor.
"Serving my district on the Madison Common Council has been one of the greatest honors of my life," Lemmer said. "I’m deeply grateful and deeply humbled to have had the opportunity to serve and to represent my community."