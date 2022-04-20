The Madison City Council elected Alds. Keith Furman and Jael Currie as council president and vice president Tuesday night. The two will serve as council leadership for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023.
The role of council president was previously held by Ald. Syed Abbas, District 12, and Ald. Arvina Martin, District 11, served as council vice president. Abbas stepped down from the role and will campaign to represent District 46 in the state Assembly.
Furman, who represents District 19, assumed office in 2018. His current term ends in 2023.
During the meeting, Furman said his definition of the role of council president is to be able to help empower others — something he’s taken on in the past year with many of the new council members.
“We haven't always agreed in our votes, but I've worked with my colleagues and assisted them in navigating our complicated system to accomplish their goals and priorities in a challenging environment,” Furman said. “The role of president is to help facilitate and coordinate all the different items we have to address as a council.”
He added that, “the president is still just one of 20 votes when it comes to passing legislation. The president is not co-mayor or majority leader. We are a collective and a co-equal body.”
Furman laid out four goals for his time as council president:
Provide the council office the tools they need to thrive
Improve resident engagement
Invest more time and energy in improving the training process for alders and committees
Develop methods to deal with conflict and disagreement
“Because of how difficult this job is, it's likely this body will continue to see a turnover of new alders every two years,” he said, adding that the council must work on making sure new alders have mentors and comprehensive training that is easy to access.
Thank you to my colleagues for election to President of the Common Council for the next year. Humbled by their support and excited for the opportunity to serve Madison in this new way.— Keith Furman (@KeithWisconsin) April 20, 2022
Perhaps the most pertinent objective for a council that has met virtually for two years, Furman said he will focus on working with the entire council and council staff to develop methods for productive discussions.
“There has been considerable disagreement on this council in the last year which has culminated in ugly and unproductive discourse,” he said. “Policy disagreements are inevitable, but we must figure out how to stop the personal attacks. In order for this work to have any legitimacy it's important we work together to figure out the necessary support systems to improve our interactions.”
Council members nominated both Furman and newer council member Nasra Wehelie, District 7, for council president. Furman won the role with 11 votes. Wehelie, who said her background as an immigrant and Black Muslim woman had prepared her to understand diverse issues and bring equitable solutions to problems, got nine votes.
Alder Jael Currie, District 16, was selected as council vice president with 12 votes over Ald. Charles Myadze, who garnered eight votes.
Currie has served on the council since April 2021 and, echoing a similar sentiment to Furman, said she will focus her efforts as vice president on appropriately addressing and resolving interpersonal conflicts when they arise.
"Several circumstances have exposed the fact that this body has not prioritized building strong foundational working relationships as a whole," she said. “I truly believe that we as a body will be the most effective and efficient in policy and practice when we center our relational needs first.”
Additionally, Currie will focus on improving infrastructure and processes for onboarding, bringing back the council mentorship program and creating mutually established and agreed upon guidelines for how the council conducts itself.
“We are all leaders and bring a plethora of experiences, strengths and perspectives that we must leverage to serve our city at the highest level possible,” she said. “It's both really exciting and overwhelming to recognize that our historic and highly diverse body has not even come close to meeting its optimum performance — I look forward to continuing to create and build upon the collaborative work.”