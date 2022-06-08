Madison City Council approves next step in Metro redesign

After nearly two years of planning and 60 public meetings, the Madison City Council adopted an extensive new Metro redesign plan early Wednesday morning despite complaints from residents that it isn’t as equitable as it should be.
The council in a 14-6 vote approved the redesign and dozens of amendments for a comprehensive new system to be implemented in fall 2023.
The new plan promises fewer transfers, more consistent service with direct routes to outlying areas and the elimination of transfer points and buses from lower State Street. With bus rapid transit — a completely separate project — as the backbone going east to west and north to south, the draft reconfigures bus service in all parts of the city with a new set of routes.
The plan improves upon much of the current design, but it could leave some riders with longer walks to bus stops and less service altogether.
Alds. Sheri Carter, Gary Halverson, Barbara Harrington-McKinney, Charles Myadze, Nasra Wehelie and Syed Abbas voted against the redesign, with most attributing their hesitations to a lack of equity and public input.
In recent months, residents have said the redesigned bus system puts a disproportionate burden on low-income riders, people with disabilities and marginalized communities, and many spoke up again during Tuesday’s public comment.
Equity analysis
Madison resident and former Madison School Board president Gloria Reyes addressed the council Tuesday night, asking for better community engagement and more equity infused into the redesign process. She echoed concerns from other citizens and some alders, asking for clarification on the mandated equity analysis of the redesign.
“There have been some changes since we started this process but it’s not enough. Where are the voices from our most vulnerable populations in these recommendations?” Reyes asked. “It is disappointing that... an equity analysis will not be completed because it’s not required during this phase.”
Justin Stuehrenberg, Metro Transit’s general manager, clarified at the meeting that a full Title VI equity analysis cannot be completed until an actual plan has been approved. And while the council’s vote moves the project forward, there will still be opportunities for public input and changes down the line.
“We've had a couple of people say that we haven't done an equity analysis and we need to do one before you can move forward on this plan. That simply isn't true,” Stuehrenberg said. “We've done equity analysis along the way.
“Again, I just want to reinforce that it is not an option for us to implement inequitable changes and we will ensure that that does not happen.”
He referenced federal requirements and the many community meetings Metro has hosted, dating to December 2021. He also said that when it comes to individual impact versus disproportionate impact, many of the biggest benefits in the plan are in areas with some of the highest concentrations of people of color, particularly African American residents.
Stuehrenberg and others high up in the city’s Metro department have maintained that Madison’s current public transit system is especially problematic for Black, Latino and low-income riders, who are more likely to need to transfer and take longer trips over shorter distances than white and high-income riders. Under the existing system, people of color have to transfer 2.5 times more often than others and are twice as likely to have a trip that takes longer than 45 minutes than others, according to the mayor’s office.
The redesign plans to remedy that, even if it means not every issue raised by the public is addressed, though they tried to resolve as many as possible in amendments.
Amendments and budget changes
There are 26 amendments to the plan, recommended by staff and approved on Monday by the city's Transportation Policy and Planning Board, intended to rectify concerns brought forward by residents and alders.
The changes include:
- Southside residents expressed concern about the loss of service to several major destinations, including the Romnes Apartments and St. Vincent de Paul stores, so one amendment provides all day service on Olin Avenue and Fish Hatchery Road (north of the Beltline).
- Several neighborhoods on the west side took issue with the loss of all-day service, so one amendment provides all-day service on Speedway, Old Sauk and Nakoma roads.
- University of Wisconsin-Madison representatives shared concerns about the capacity of buses through the core of campus, so an amendment commits more peak hour service through the UW campus on Observatory Drive.
- Some said all-day service is needed north of Tennyson Drive, so one amendment adds a route providing consistent service from the far north side to the Pick 'n Save, Madison College, the Kinsman DMV and Woodman’s on East Milwaukee Street.
Abbas argued that even with the changes — some of which he proposed to better service his district on the north side — there is still more work to be done. He recommended the council take more time on the decision. Myadze motioned to postpone the vote to the council's next meeting in two weeks, which ultimately failed.
“Don't you think it's a good opportunity to go back and collect information because this is a lifelong impact on people's lives?” Abbas asked Metro staff at Tuesday’s meeting.
The approved amendments will cost an additional $1 million in the project’s already $65 million budget. Stuehrenberg said Metro staff are working to bring that number closer to zero.
“We do have some ideas on how we might fund that. We've got a couple different sources to add some more funding,” he said at the meeting, explaining that short-term federal dollars could help close that gap. “We also have been fairly conservative in our cost estimating and we're hopeful that we'll get that number down.”
And while several council members were on the fence, most voted in favor and spoke in support of the sweeping redesign.
"The actual proposal that we're about to vote on is really, really, really good,” said Ald. Grant Foster, District 15. “It really has the opportunity to improve access and transit service for so many people in Madison.”
Foster contended that as soon as the city rolls out the new system, they will find out new information — and that’s O.K., he said.
“We're going to need to make some tweaks, we're going to continue to improve year after year, but this… really has the potential to drastically improve transit access for folks that rely on it,” he said. “And for those choice riders — really for everybody across the city.”
A longtime proponent of improved bus transit in the city, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway expressed excitement in the hours following the approval of the redesign.
“This is a great day for people who rely on public transit in Madison,” Rhodes-Conway said in a Wednesday statement, adding the new network solves decades of old problems and intentionally improves service for low-income communities and communities of color. “This vote allows us to move forward to the next step, which will be a federal Title VI study to assess and approve our design.”
A private consultant will conduct the required, federal Title VI equity analysis and identify if there are any disproportionate impacts to specific communities. If so, Metro staff will adjust the plan, which would then go before the council.
Final implementation of the redesign will require another approval of the detailed schedules, start and stop times, as well as the equity analysis later in the year, likely in the fall, according to Stuehrenberg. He said the city will make an extensive outreach effort to let residents know about the changes coming down the line.
“What you're approving tonight is not the final authorization to implement this plan. What you're approving tonight is giving us direction on this,” Stuehrenberg said. “We will then go through the final details, including bus stop locations, detailed schedules and most importantly, the detailed Title VI equity analysis of this final version of the plan.”