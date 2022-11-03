The Madison City Council on Tuesday night approved a unique purchase and sale agreement that will enable Centro Hispano to construct a new community center at the corner of Hughes Place and Cypress Way on the south side. At the same time, the city will buy Centro Hispano’s current community center building which it will later redevelop.
The council unanimously approved an agreement under which the city will purchase Centro Hispano’s 810 W. Badger Road location and will lease that space out to Centro while the new building, Calli, is constructed.
The city will also sell land it owns at 825, 833, and 837 Hughes Place and 2405 Cypress Way to Centro Hispano. Centro will then construct a 39,200-square-foot community center that will function as Centro’s new office building as well as hold several of the organization’s programs.
The new building will allow Centro to support 1,000 more community members per year as well as double the number of youth enrolled in afterschool and summer programs. Centro is also eyeing a nursing career pathway program that would begin in 2030.
Centro has raised $15.5 million of its $20 million goal as of Oct. 20. The group hopes to raise the remaining $4.5 million by the end of 2023 through a public capital campaign. Funds will be used to build the new facility and also as seed funding for its infrastructure to support an expansion of its programming.
“I’m pleased and proud that the city can support Centro Hispano’s new home,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway told the Cap Times. “Centro is such a vital and important part of Madison. They deserve a building that can support the critical services they provide to our Latinx community, and also allow them to grow.”
The construction of Centro’s new building will be a highlight of a major facelift for south Madison. It is one of several community centers under development in the neighborhood.
“This project is part of South Madison’s renaissance,” Rhodes-Conway said, “and just one of the many projects we’re supporting in the Park Street corridor. We’re using a novel combination of our land banking fund and finding the highest and best use for underutilized properties already under city or Community Development Authority ownership.”
Land banking is a strategy to acquire real estate that can include vacant lots and abandoned buildings, and transition them into future opportunities for economic development, affordable housing projects and other city uses.
Madison first included land banking as part of its 2020 budget with $1 million. In 2021, the fund increased to $3 million.
Land banking has been used by the city mostly to create opportunities for affordable housing. The city has used that money to buy land which has been developed into projects like Union Corners at the 2400 block of Winnebago Street, where Gorman & Company Inc. is constructing some affordable housing as part of an infill development.
In the case of Centro Hispano, the city wanted to use the same concept to help deliver needed community services to an underserved population.
“The city… purchased a vacant former day care building at 833 Hughes Place with land banking funds in December 2021 with the express purpose of conveying it to Centro for redevelopment, and giving Centro a portion of the Madison Police Department south station parking lot that will be replaced by the current Centro site,” said Dan Johns, housing development specialist for the city.
“Through each of these actions, the city is making a significant financial contribution to the project to complement Centro’s very successful public-private fundraising drive for the new building, while also teeing up the larger block for more efficient land development,” he told the Cap Times.
Johns said the Metro South Transfer Point adjacent to Centro’s current home will be decommissioned in 2023 as part of the new bus rapid transit system. That site will be combined with Centro’s 810 W. Badger Road building and potentially an office building at 818 W. Badger Road, which the city is in talks to acquire.
This will give Madison essentially an entire block that it controls that can be redeveloped.
“The city will eventually control several acres of developable land on a prominent gateway intersection,” Johns said. “We are already evaluating high-level concepts for this site, and more information will be available in the future.”
Plans for Centro Hispano's new building will be reviewed by Madison’s Plan Commission on Monday.