Star gazing might become a little bit easier in Madison.
At its first in-person meeting in over two years, the Madison City Council voted 16-2 in favor of a resolution committing the city to responsible outdoor lighting Tuesday night, and allowing the city to apply for designation as an International Dark Sky Community.
A Dark Sky Community is a town, city or municipality that has shown “exceptional dedication to the preservation of the night sky” through an outdoor lighting ordinance, dark sky education and citizen support of dark skies, according to the International Dark-Sky Association.
The dark sky places program began in 2001 and as of earlier this year, there were just 195 of them across the world. The locations range from the most remote places on the planet to urban areas with city planning that specifically promotes "an authentic nighttime experience."
Only one park in the state — Newport State Park at the tip of Door County — is recognized by the association and has held the designation for five years. (Though there are plenty of other dark sky parks in neighboring states).
Three other properties in western Wisconsin are planning to apply for the designation this year: the Kickapoo Valley Reserve, Wildcat Mountain State Park and Tunnelville Cliffs State Natural Area.
Madison could join that list.
The resolution funds the $250 IDA application and the annual membership of $35, which will be absorbed within the City Council’s 2022 operating budget. The city also approved a new outdoor lighting ordinance, which reduces the allowable illumination for unshielded outdoor lighting.
The ordinance regulates all outdoor lights installed on residential and commercial properties, both publicly and privately owned within the city. Outdoor lighting on public streets, public bikeways and public walkways are excluded from the ordinance.
The purpose is to create standards for outdoor lighting that prevent light from trespassing and also conserve energy, while maintaining nighttime safety.
“This ordinance is really meant to address private properties,” said Kyle Bunnow, new construction supervisor for the city’s planning department.
The proposed change reduces unshielded fixtures, like spotlights on garages that aren’t covered by glass, from a 1,000-lumen output down to 500 — essentially changing a lightbulb from 70 watts to 40 watts, Bunnow said. They’re the kinds of lightbulbs people often use in their homes.
“This change will ultimately, in our opinion, largely impact those in residential neighborhoods where you are likely to see a lot of fixtures outside the doors of garages and on the peaks of garages,” he explained.
However, Ald. Sheri Carter, District 14, who voted against the joint resolution and ordinance, expressed concern over the fiscal impact on residents. Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, District 1, also voted no.
“We say it's no big deal. A lot of times things that we feel are no big deal, ended up being a big deal, so I am concerned about that,” Carter said.
The outdoor lighting code states all fixtures greater than 500 initial lumens will be removed, shielded or installed so that there is not a direct line of sight between the light source and a point five feet or more above the ground at the property boundary.
“The light source shall not be of such intensity so as to cause discomfort or annoyance,” it says.
Holiday lights or other decorative lights are not included in the ordinance.
Too-bright lighting is not a frequent complaint in the city, Bunnow said, saying over the past five years the department has responded to approximately 125 complaints. Seventy-five percent of those were about not enough light, while the rest addressed lights that were too bright. He added the overwhelming majority of those complaints were remedied with education.
The few citations that occur start at around $180. A second-level offense comes after a second citation which can range between $310 and $360.
Ald. Tag Evers, District 14, an author of the resolution, said the purpose is not to prevent light from shining where it’s needed, but to eliminate excessive light from spilling over “in such a way that we get resident complaints from children who can't sleep.”
Once the adjusted ordinance goes into effect, the next step is to retrofit lights throughout the community to reduce excessive and wasteful light pollution. The city will also participate in ongoing efforts in outreach and education.