Madison’s redesigned Metro Transit network launches Sunday and the city’s bus drivers are preparing for chaos. At least that’s what Matt Saremich and Victor Meza are expecting.
The two drivers have been volunteering as ride guides, helping people across the city get accustomed to the changes, which include switching most route titles from numbers to letters, closing all transfer points and making at least some kind of alterations to all 2,000 Metro stops.
The redesign takes effect Sunday, which Saremich described as a typically calm day, being a weekend. But he anticipates Monday will be “a bit of a mess.”
“There's going to be some angry people on Monday. It’s going to be a mess, but I don't know how you prevent that,” Saremich said. “It'll get better every day as we go from there.”
“At the beginning of the week, just to tell people not to scream at the bus drivers,” he requested. “We didn’t make these changes. We’re trying to help, but we’re also still learning all of this, too.”
The city has maintained that the changes update an outdated system to make it more equitable, but residents have continually raised concerns that the system puts a disproportionate burden on low-income riders, people with disabilities and marginalized communities. Many across Madison will be left with longer walks to bus stops that used to be around the corner.
The new bus redesign promises more consistent service with direct routes to outlying areas and the elimination of transfer points and buses from lower State Street. The expansion will include three new routes to Sun Prairie. Bus rapid transit — a completely separate project that is slated to start in the fall of 2024 — will serve as the backbone going east to west and north to south.
Saremich, who has been a Metro driver for 20 years, was initially skeptical of the redesign. He said walkability is the necessary trade-off to have more frequent and efficient bus travel.
“Currently, we're a neighborhood bus system. We drive through neighborhoods, and so we're close to houses. Now, we're going to be a more streamlined system,” Saremich said. “There are going to be fewer spots where you're able to just walk out your door to a bus stop. You are going to have to walk to a major road or intersection — that is one of the downsides.”
He summed it up as “giving up the neighborhood part so that we have more frequent service.”
Inconsistent outreach to Madison’s Spanish speakers
Meza, who is Latino, has been focused on getting information out to Spanish-speaking neighborhoods. Efforts in those communities haven’t been as consistent as in downtown areas, he said.
“There is information out there, but because the change has been really fast, it is not fully there yet,” Meza said. “We’re trying to get information out as fast as we can because the new system is around the corner. We don't get (to talk to) a lot of Hispanic people because they're working outside of different areas of Madison.”
He and Saremich have been surprised by the lack of knowledge across the city about the redesign. When they tell riders they’re going to see major changes, the initial response is usually anger, both drivers said in an interview with the Cap Times.
“They fear the change and they panic,” Meza said. “Once you talk to them and explain what’s going on, they go from being really angry to really happy because they know it will take less time to go from one place to another.”
After 80 public meetings, 17 amendments and a federal Title VI analysis, the City Council unanimously passed the redesign in December. While the federal analysis found the redesigned system benefits low-income communities and people of color, it also predicted that some people will still experience service reductions, particularly commuters with disabilities.
However, the report states the effects of longer walks vary widely according to the type and severity of disability that a person may experience. No paratransit service area will be lost, and some new areas will be eligible for paratransit.
Saremich had concerns about the changes himself. He likes being a Metro driver because it not only allows him to take care of his family but helps the public in a hands-on way. The redesign rollout has been so speedy, he said, that he has volunteered as a guide on most of his days off, working 13-hour shifts. The temporary guide positions pay about $25 an hour. Drivers make their regular wage when they volunteer.
“When I started doing this two weeks ago, it was shocking how few people knew the transfer points weren't even going to be there anymore,” Saremich said. “A lot of the public is nervous about how to get around — there are some very unhappy people over at the UW Hospital who feel their service was greatly diminished.
“There’s a learning curve,” he said. “There are going to be issues at the start.”
Metro leaders say staff will review rider and driver feedback in June to see if any minor tweaks need to be made in August. Service adjustments will most likely be made again in December based on that feedback, but those will mainly focus on scheduling fixes.
For now, the routes and stops are pretty much set and the city is past the point of being able to make adjustments, according to Mike Cechvala, the city’s transportation planner.
Drivers relieved new system has bathroom breaks
Meza said he was more concerned about how the redesigned system was going to affect restroom breaks for drivers. Currently, breaks aren’t scheduled into routes, Meza and Saremich explained. Drivers have to get off at stops, leaving passengers on the bus, to use nearby restrooms. It often results in a formal complaint filed against them.
“We have five minutes at a transfer point,” Saremich said.
Meza added: “You sometimes have to hold it.”
Meza and Saremich are hopeful any wrinkles riders have with routes will be smoothed out with time as people adapt. At the very least, the new routes give drivers 20-minute breaks at the end of their routes.
“The routes have been designed for us to have a little more time at the end where there’s a restroom, a place for us to buy something to eat,” Meza said. “We were worried about how the changes were going to impact our restroom breaks but now that we see it, we’re pretty happy about it.”
He said, “You have to grab a snack here and there, eat while you’re driving.”
Wisconsin law does not require that employers provide breaks, including for meals, to adult employees, although the Department of Workforce Development recommends doing so. The Metro Transit Department did not respond to specific questions about their restroom break policy.
To learn more about the Metro Transit's new route system, visit the city's website at cityofmadison.com/metro.