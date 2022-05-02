While an investigation into what caused a porch to collapse at the Mifflin Street Block Party Saturday is ongoing, a housing inspection supervisor with the city suspects water damage to a structural beam played a part.
Two people were taken to the hospital after the second-floor porch collapsed on the 500 block. Neither suffered life-threatening injuries.
Jose Maria Donoso, a housing inspection supervisor with the city’s building inspection department, said when he arrived at the scene, the fire department was in the process of stabilizing the structure. He saw a structural beam was on the ground and appeared to have significant water damage.
"A structural beam was on the ground and partially wrapped in aluminum and it was quite damaged from water damage. We are trying to get all the information about what happened," Donoso said. "Basically the structure was compromised and did not support the load at that particular moment."
The porch collapsed at approximately 11:45 a.m., according to the Madison Police Department incident report. Over 10,000 people attended the rain-soaked and muddy annual block party — which is not a permitted event and is not sanctioned by the city.
Donoso said the situation is unique — especially considering the large number of people needed in the space to cause the collapse — but serves as a good reminder for Madison residents to check their outdoor spaces for anything that looks or sounds unusual.
“It’s always a good idea this time of year, after the winter, to check for damage. People spend more time outside,” Donoso said. “Tenants, if they notice something, they should let the owners know. I’ll be checking my deck, too, to make sure it’s OK.”
The building inspection department will issue a notice to the mayor to obtain a permit for inspection and reconstruction for the porch, according to Donoso. The department is asking property owners with similar buildings to check the condition of their balconies and Donoso recommends controlling of the number of people on outdoor structures.
He said Building Inspection, MPD and the Madison Fire Department all did inspections and walked Mifflin Street starting in March to address any safety concerns. Donoso and other building inspection staff met with inspectors Monday morning to review the incident, and Donoso said the city did “the right thing.”
“We did all the inspections. We only see what we can see,” he said. “For next year, we will see if there is something more we can do, (but) property owners and tenants need to do better because it was not something you want to hear happened during a party.”
Donoso said the people involved in the collapse “were really lucky.”
Mifflin Block Party returns
MPD Officers arrested around 45 people, and only one person was transported to the Dane County Jail. Two officers suffered minor injuries throughout the day, MPD reported.
“Heavy downpours Saturday afternoon quelled the party and soaked officers and deputies working the event,” MPD wrote in their report. “Large puddles formed in backyards, making for extremely muddy conditions.”
Multiple units within the Madison Police Department — including SWAT, the special enforcement team, mounted patrol, unmanned aircraft systems, department leadership and patrol officers — were assigned to Saturday’s party. MPD was unable to provide the exact number of officers present due to safety reasons.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office, UW-Police, Capitol Police, Madison Fire Department and Madison Streets Department also provided support to MPD on Saturday. MPD kept a traffic contingency plan in place and closed Mifflin Street and other nearby streets to keep attendees safe.
MPD Central District Captain Jason Freedman wrote in a 2018 blog post that Mifflin typically has over 200 MPD officers working throughout the day, many on extended shifts or their day off. The average cost of overtime and benefits from 2013 to 2017 was $83,656. The average standard pay for MPD officers amounted to $19,635, totaling $103,292 for MPD staffing alone.
The event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
Education ahead of block party
Officers and leadership with the Madison Police Department spent the last several weeks working with residents who live along Mifflin Street on ways to stay safe during the block party. MPD hosted a meeting in April where the department talked to students about police response to the annual party.
“This wasn't as highly attended as we hoped, but we were still able to share information about a glass ban, nuisance orders and our goal for the weekend,” Stephanie Fryer, a spokesperson for MPD, told the Cap Times. “We know students are going to get together (and) we know the block party is a way for them to celebrate the end of the school year. We are just asking them to do so safely and responsibly.”
Officers went door to door Friday ahead of the block party to ensure students knew MPD officers would be around to help and encouraged students to call the department if they felt like the party was getting out of hand.
Fryer said MPD met with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards on Thursday to discuss complaints they’ve received and common citations for the party, like the glass ban. MPD worked with landlords this year to hang no trespassing signs.
MPD also sent out a notice to Mifflin Street residents ahead of April 30 listing common citations, such as:
- Underage drinking: Those under 21 and in possession of alcohol will be asked to provide proof of age. (Mandatory Court and citation of $187 for first offense)
- Procuring Alcohol: If alcohol is provided to someone who is not yet 21, the provider will be cited. This includes underage people who walk into an open home and help themselves to alcohol. ($376 per violation per roommate)
- Dispensing Alcohol: Those 21 or older can buy alcohol in a group and drink alcohol in a group, but it cannot resemble a bar. Any exchange of money for alcohol constitutes dispensing alcohol, including “donations.” ($681 per roommate)
- Open Intoxicants on Public Street: The ‘public street’ extends from the sidewalk across the street to the opposite sidewalk. No open alcohol is allowed in this area. ($313)
- Unreasonable Noise: Unreasonable noise can include anything from a loud individual person to loud music coming from speakers or other devices. ($187 per roommate)