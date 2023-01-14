The city’s efforts to add housing within a quarter-mile of Madison’s new bus rapid transit line and other major routes are clashing with the wishes of homeowners in historic districts who hope to block the development of duplexes in their neighborhoods.
An amended ordinance going to City Council Tuesday, supported by Alds. Keith Furman, Patrick Heck, Grant Foster and Yannette Figueroa Cole, proposes new zoning codes within historic districts to create more housing units, build taller buildings and reduce vehicle congestion.
Furman, District 19, hopes this step, called transit-oriented development overlay, will help address a fast-growing housing crisis and develop a transit-friendly city. He argued Madison “desperately” needs to create more housing and that simply won’t happen without allowing more density in residential areas.
“There's a difference between maintaining the character of a neighborhood because it's a historic district and density. We really shouldn't confuse those two things,” Furman said. “Ultimately, this (change) just means that there's an ability to do additional density in those areas. Their protections don’t change.”
Others, including Ald. Bill Tishler, District 11, who represents the University Heights area, say the changes don’t make enough of a difference to justify altering the nature of neighborhoods.
What is transit-oriented development?
Transit-oriented development (TOD) has been discussed in some form for more than a decade in the city. It’s the idea of creating compact, pedestrian-oriented, mixed-use communities centered around high quality transit systems. And while zoning regulates what you can do on a piece of property, the city is suggesting "overlay" zoning, which would add to underlying regulations and provide a new framework for what can and can’t be done.
“It’s important to emphasize that this doesn't change the existing zoning districts, it just puts some additional regulations on top of what’s already there,” said Ben Zellers, a Madison city planner. “TOD has been discussed for quite some time. It was included in the 2018 comprehensive plan … and this current overlay effort really dates back to September 2021, if not before, when the Plan Commission started digging into this.”
Creation of the overlay zoning has been moving through committees since the fall. The zoning additions would get ahead of Madison's new BRT system — a high-capacity bus service that aims to improve transit reliability, shorten travel times and reduce congestion — that’s supposed to launch in June.
Originally, local and national historic districts, the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus and the downtown were excluded from the proposed overlay. Now, with the backing of the Transportation Policy & Planning Board and the Plan Commission, four alders are recommending historic districts be included in the zoning changes.
The full City Council will consider the amended ordinance for the first time Tuesday, but Zellers said “it has been a long process leading up to the council discussion of the actual ordinance language.”
Overlay zoning has many components, most of which are based off of the city's existing zoning codes.
The five main changes of overlay zoning are:
“Residential dwelling unit bonuses”: The next increment up in developing based on the zoning code (for example, TOD overlay would allow a single-family unit to be developed into a duplex, or increase dwelling units by 12 in suburban residential zoning districts as well as in mixed-use zoning districts)
“Building height bonuses”: In non-residential zoning areas, this would increase the maximum number of floor levels by one story for new construction, with varying heights depending on the pre-existing zoning code.
“Site standards for buildings”: Properties within the overlay would be allowed to be built closer to the street and require a building entrance facing a public street.
“Site standards for automobile infrastructure”: Parking spaces, loading zones and gas pumps could not be located between buildings and the street.
“Parking and loading standards”: Fewer parking spaces on streets and in lots.
Despite city staff recommending the exclusion of historic districts, the Transportation Policy & Planning Board unanimously approved amending the overlay ordinance in December to implement the changes and allow the revisions to affect properties in the national and local historic districts.
There are five local historic districts within Madison city boundaries, but only three are included within the proposed scope of the transit-oriented development area: University Heights, Third Lake Ridge and Marquette Bungalows. First Settlement and Mansion Hill are excluded because they are within the downtown area, which is already densely packed.
Tishler said the city should not use bus rapid transit “as a vehicle for unnecessary changes to zoning in historic districts,” and that there’s been a lack of transparency in the process for his constituents.
“What was communicated to residents in District 11 Is that historic districts would not be included — that was staff recommendation,” Tishler said. “We are in a housing crisis and that really would not be dramatically increasing the number of housing options for people. Adding historic districts is not going to get the kind of high density (housing) that we need in the city and so that's why they were not included.”
However, in a December memo to the landmarks commission, Heather Bailey, a preservation planner with the city’s Planning Division, contended local historic districts are already protected in Madison ordinances and that there is room for “increasing development intensity” in those spaces — building slightly bigger properties.
“There is a solid track record of projects being able to effectively meet historic district standards that are also in compliance with Zoning standards,” Bailey wrote. “Local historic designation does not prevent additions, new construction, increases in density, or changes of use.”
Facing a housing crisis
Madison is facing a shortage not just of affordable housing but of the number of homes overall to accommodate a local population explosion.
With the city projected to add over 100,000 residents between 2020 and 2050, “where will those residents go?” asked Heather Stouder, the city’s Planning Division director, at a public information meeting Tuesday in the University Hill Farms neighborhood.
“If we are promoting more housing choice for folks in the city, why would the Plan Commission say those choices couldn’t happen in historic districts?” she asked the group of 80 residents in attendance, most from Tishler’s District 11. “Equitable distribution of housing choice was an undercurrent of that discussion.”
Many residents who spoke against including historic districts in the TOD overlay wished to preserve the neighborhood’s character. One speaker, who didn’t share his name, was met with applause when he said a historic district was “the wrong neighborhood” for these changes.
“I don’t think any of us bought into this neighborhood thinking that the house next to them was going to have a tiny home in the backyard,” the speaker said. “We are unjustly paying for your decisions of adopting this proposal.”
Madison’s local historic districts mostly contain single-family homes, and TOD overlay would allow for those homes to be converted into duplexes, add basement units or even a cottage house. Stouder clarified that an addition like a tiny home could be pursued at any time by property owners under current rules and isn’t a result of the overlay.
Another resident at the meeting thought the overlay meant the city would buy up single-family properties to convert blocks at a time to new housing complexes.
“In this area, the city does have plans to look for underutilized properties — old commercial strip centers with a surface parking lot up front, vacant sites — where we think affordable housing could be a really good fit,” Stouder said. “The city has not embarked on any sort of strategy to purchase single-family homes and add units to them.”
With Madison property values steadily increasing over the past decade, homeowners have long expressed concerns about what happens to the worth of their properties when new affordable housing is built nearby.
Studies finding that new lower-cost housing does not depress existing home values — and in some cases has led to increases — have not diminished that fear from influencing Madison’s housing debate.
For instance, in a letter to the Plan Commission in December, local homeowner Brad Ricker said “while the intent of this legislation may be laudable, it seems likely — in its current form — to drive stable and desirable homeowners out of the city.”
Thirteen residents in the Bay Creek neighborhood wrote in asking to exclude historic districts in TOD overlay to safeguard their “important cultural and economic contribution to Madison’s vibrancy and unique character” and to protect residents from displacement.
“Supposed progress should not be at the expense of others in the city,” wrote Donna Stark of the University Hill Farms historic district.
The community concerns aren’t unreasonable to Furman, but he thinks the changes will overall be minor.
“We’re hearing the single-family (neighborhoods) say the character of my neighborhood is single families; (they) don't want that to change,” Furman said. “What we're saying is you've got a great benefit — which is transit — very, very close to your property. We'd like to encourage more density to take advantage of that.”
All about affordable housing
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, who is running for reelection this spring, is campaigning on her record of creating more affordable housing and bus rapid transit. Originally a sponsor of the initial TOD overlay, she removed her name from the legislation once committees started making amendments.
Rhodes-Conway previously made comments against including historic districts in the overlay. She told the Cap Times she is still supportive of the overlay district because it’s in the “best interest of the city.”
“I think it's important for affordability, I think it's important for equity,” Rhodes-Conway said. “We're not talking about building 15-story buildings everywhere. We're talking about incrementally increasing the allowed density.”
As for including historic districts, the mayor said she is “agnostic.”
“I don't want to do anything that jeopardizes us having a good policy and getting that good policy passed,” Rhodes-Conway said. “If, at this point in time, the way to do that is to do it without historic districts, which is what we initially introduced, and what staff have been supportive of, that's fine with me.”
“I'm more concerned about the overarching big picture policy here and getting that passed,” she said.
For Tishler, the abrupt change by city officials to include historic districts felt like a bait-and-switch, like “surprise after surprise,” he said.
“What really bothers me is that some alders took it upon themselves to propose this change and didn’t do the basic courtesy to inform those alders who had historic districts that this could be affected,” Tishler said. “Policymakers just need to respect the time and effort that city staff have put into planning and not make changes at the last minute. What it's doing in my district is eroding public support and confidence in city government.”
And while he agrees Madison needs to create more housing and is supportive of TOD overlay generally, he said this latest move takes “our eye off the real goal here, which is to create a robust bus rapid transit system.”
“Historic districts would not be dramatically increasing the number of housing options for people,” Tishler added. “We're in a housing crisis, and historic districts are not going to get the kind of high density that we need in the city.”