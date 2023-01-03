Olin Park’s Holiday Fantasy in Lights has been a Madison staple for the past 34 years, and the proof is in the often mile-long line of cars waiting to make their way through the festive light show.
That queue of vehicles has also meant the show isn’t as accessible to pedestrians, bikers and other non-drivers — and so Madison Bikes hosted the first ever car-free Fantasy in Lights Monday night for a holiday experience without the traffic jam.
Madison Bikes is a local advocacy group that “envisions a city where anyone can ride a bicycle conveniently and comfortably year round.” Robbie Webber, a founding member, was thrilled with the turnout to Monday evening’s event, where over 330 people attended. There was also a happy hour at the Sheraton on John Nolen Drive — with its lobby bedecked in bikes — beforehand.
The light show closed to the public after New Year’s Day and stayed open an extra day for the event.
While the Fantasy in Lights permits those not in cars to make their way through the show, Webber said it can feel like bikers are in the middle of the street and holding up traffic. She added that it can feel like “there is pressure to get out of the way so the cars could come through.”
“Even driving through the lights, I felt like I couldn't stop and just enjoy,” Webber said on what prompted the idea for a car-free evening of lights. “I couldn't get out of the car and take a bunch of pictures. I couldn’t go back and see what company put on that display. I missed all that.
“It's not a comfortable feeling, especially if you're not with a group,” she said.
'For Mary Pustejovsky, the car-free Fantasy in Lights allowed for new opportunities to connect with the community.
“This just gives you a chance to slow down a little bit. You get to get a little bit more up close to the displays,” she said. “Especially with the pandemic, it's been one of those situations where it can be hard to connect with people, so it's nice to have opportunities to get out of your home, get out of your car and just interact with the community.”
Plenty of families attended, and Pustejovsky’s 8-year-old daughter got in on the fun, too.
“She really loves it when we do ‘bike parties,’ basically just group rides,” Pustejovsky said. “It's a lot of fun to be out there, and you get to interact with people in a way you don't when you're all in cars.”
Holiday Fantasy in Lights is operated by the Electric Group and is free to the public and mainly supported by donations. The light show’s energy consumption was reduced by 82% in 2009, converting the entire show to LED bulbs, for a better financial and environmental impact.
Webber hopes to host a similar event next year earlier in the holiday season and over multiple days, she said. For this year’s event, Madison Bikes had to bring its own barricades and arrange volunteers to make sure people weren't driving through the lights.
“We hope that we can do it with a little more ease next year,” Webber said. “A lot of people really enjoyed it. We saw people walking, people biking, families strolling through, people walking their dogs — it was a really nice thing.”