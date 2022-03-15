In 2020, Dane County saw more lives lost to drug overdoses than ever before, prompting the city and county to take new steps to examine the trend.
Last week on March 9, Madison and Dane County’s joint Board of Health passed a resolution accepting $250 from Access Community Health Centers to support the Dane County Overdose Fatality Review. The board accepted $10,000 from the state's Department of Health Services in February for salaries, supplies for overdose education and Narcan distribution events, training events and more.
The multi-disciplinary review is led by Public Health Madison & Dane County and examines drug-involved overdose death cases to create recommendations for preventing future fatalities.
Specifically, the newly added funds will be used to support team development efforts.
“Drug overdoses continue to be a worsening public health crisis nationally and locally,” said Julia Olsen, a public health supervisor with PHMDC. “(The) Overdose Fatality Review brings partners from multiple sectors together to look deeper at factors that may have contributed to overdose deaths.”
The review could provide insight into where PHMDC, hospitals and communities can improve, she said.
“All overdose deaths are preventable,” Olsen said. “Everyone who dies from an overdose was a person with a full life and loved ones. We rarely have the opportunity to understand the complexities of their lives and the circumstances that led to their deaths.”
With the review, PHMDC can learn where there may have been opportunities to save a life and where intersecting systems that help those affected by drug use have challenges, she said, examining things like treatment, criminal justice and health care. The agency can use that information to recommend changes to policies and programs.
“Most importantly,” Olsen said, “we learn from family members about their loved ones' experiences living with substance use disorder in Dane County and bring their voice to recommended changes.”
PHMDC hasn’t finalized 2021 numbers on drug overdose fatalities and won’t have information on 2022 for several months, said Morgan Finke, a spokesperson for the health department. Oftentimes, there’s a three to six month delay between death and the medical examiner’s office closing a case, she explained.
“We don't have final numbers for 2021 for fatalities, but they’re getting close,” Finke said.
Sarah Johnson, a substance use prevention and drug harm reduction specialist, said that even hospitalization data from 2021 is incomplete and doesn’t represent the full picture.
Hospitalization numbers aren’t a totally accurate representation of overdose survival numbers because people can overdose and be revived by someone nearby or by an EMS and never get into the system, according to Johnson.
“There are so many ways overdoses can happen,” Finke explained. “There are so many more incidents that (don’t get) counted.”
And a review into overdose deaths could help fill in the blanks.
Jerry Halverson, a psychiatrist who serves on the Board of Health, said the pandemic has led to increased overdoses across Wisconsin and locally. The review will help local leaders identify “hotspots” and provide more community level interventions to get the support to those who really need it.
“The funding is a super good thing,” he told the Cap Times. “There have been more overdoses and more overdose deaths due to increased levels of stress and anxiety and decreased access to care with COVID. More people seeking care means waitlists (and) telemedicine hasn’t seemed to have been as effective in some populations for treating addiction.”
The review might also examine how to get resources to communities of color in Dane County that appear to be disproportionately affected by substance abuse and overdose deaths, Halverson added.
Johnson presented a potential solution to raising awareness of overdoses in the community at the March 9 meeting — an overdose alert system. She compared it to a tornado alert.
“Overall, the goal is to prevent fatalities from occurring and that emergency situation,” she said. “An overdose spike alert uses the exact same idea. We use as close to real time data as we can to deploy a warning system through various communication channels that also provides instructions to community members.
“Our goal is to prevent fatalities, specifically overdose fatalities,” Johnson said.
Working with the Madison Police Department, hospitals and harm reduction providers, Johnson has two specific objectives for the alert system:
Issue a siren in neighborhoods at the time of risk to raise awareness to the increased risk of danger.
Provide education on prevention and intervention strategies and make sure people know where available services are for harm reduction, treatment and recovery.
“Our goals don't just end there. We want people to do something with that information,” Johnson said. “We want people to engage in safer drug use practices. We want people to receive training and overdose prevention and we want people to become equipped with Narcan or Naloxone, the medication that reverses an opioid overdose.”
The next steps are for PHMDC to build out the alert system.