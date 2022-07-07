Madison and Dane County push back on Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban

Wisconsin faces a changed landscape where abortion is illegal after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey in June, but local officials in Madison and Dane County are finding ways to push back against the state’s 1849 abortion ban.
Both the Madison City Council and Dane County Board of Supervisors have passed resolutions pushing for access to safe, legal abortion services as a necessity to the health of pregnant people.
While they are mainly symbolic gestures in opposition of the majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — which invalidated the two previous Supreme Court decisions recognizing a constitutional right to abortion — they do make a difference in meaning and action, City Attorney Mike Haas said.
The City Council passed a resolution June 21 to protect reproductive justice in the city, authorizing Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes to three concrete actions:
- Barnes can establish “law enforcement priorities that consider the need to protect the physical, psychological and socioeconomic well-being of pregnant people and their care providers.”
- Authorizing revision to MPD’s General Orders so no physical arrest will be made by an officer for an alleged violation of the state’s abortion ban, and any charge arising out of those laws at a medical facility can proceed only by a long form citation instead of arrest.
- Authorizing revision to MPD’s General Orders so that when MPD receives a complaint asserting solely a violation of the state’s abortion ban, MPD will refer the matter to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for investigation and will not respond to the premises if made at a licensed medical facility.
“The Mayor and Common Council of the City of Madison agree all people have the ability to make medical decisions about their own body and … support the rights of pregnant persons in the City to obtain access to the full spectrum of reproductive healthcare, including abortion care,” the resolution states.
The police chief would have authority to do those actions on his own, Haas said, but for the City Council and mayor to publicly support those steps gives the chief “more comfort that it's a policy that would not be opposed by the council.”
“Assuming that is what the chief does, it does have an actual impact,” Haas added.
Wisconsin has had a criminal abortion ban on the books since 1849. The ban had been unenforceable since 1973 under the Supreme Court’s Roe decision.
But now, with abortion regulation under the authority of states, that ban is back in place, under which doctors who perform abortions can be found guilty of a felony punishable by up to six years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both. The law includes exceptions for an abortion that is deemed medically necessary to save the mother's life, but does not make exceptions for cases of rape, incest or the mother’s physical or mental health.
It will be up to local law agencies to enforce it.
‘We are officers, not medical providers’
Both heads of Madison and Dane County law enforcement have stated they will not arrest those seeking abortions or abortion providers for violations of state statutes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe.
Despite the city’s commissioned officers being sworn in to enforce laws they do not make, no matter their personal opinions, “the criminal enforcement, arrest and investigation of abortions is the lowest priority for the Madison Police Department,” Barnes said in a statement.
“We are officers, not medical providers. We are not able to predict or know what type of service someone is receiving or providing when visiting a clinic. Nor would we ever arrest someone on this type of assumption,” he continued. “Reducing gun violence, preventing car thefts and reducing traffic accidents have and will continue to be a top priority for our department.”
MPD’s resources will remain “focused on making Madison and Dane County the safest place to live,” Barnes said.
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett asked for peace in the county following the release of the Supreme Court decision. The court's ruling prompted thousands of protesters to gather outside the state Capitol building.
“As law enforcement, we have a constitutional obligation to enforce the law, despite our personal opinions. With that said, considering our limited resources, our top priority is deterring and solving violent crimes in our Dane County community,” Barrett said, emphasizing he must prioritize his limited resources on crimes that most directly affect the people he serves, such as gun violence, homicides, sexual assaults, vehicle thefts, human trafficking, impaired driving and domestic violence.
“The Dane County Sheriff’s Office does not have the resources nor expertise to investigate medical professionals conducting medical procedures in medical facilities,” Barrett said.
Still, anti-abortion advocates, like Wisconsin Family Action's president Julaine Appling, have called for prosecutors around the state to enforce the state’s abortion ban.
“Wisconsin Family Action will continue its vision to build a Wisconsin where God is honored, life is respected, families flourish and religious freedom flourishes. That necessitates policy, infrastructure, and awareness in our state which directly assists women and children — born and unborn and their families,” Appling said in a statement.
Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne has publicly said he will not prosecute women seeking abortions or providers for performing them, as has Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm.
‘We can't force the state Legislature to do the right thing’
Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, both Democrats, filed a lawsuit in late June seeking to block enforcement of the ban. The lawsuit argues that a series of abortion restrictions passed by Republicans over the last several decades supersedes the 173-year-old law.
Diane Welsh, a Madison attorney who practices health law and government law, argued there’s a very strong defense for the abortion ban in Wisconsin to not take effect due to inconsistent and unclear state statutes. However, conservative politicians, including prosecutors and attorney general candidates, have proclaimed state statue 940.04, the abortion ban, is indeed enforceable and intend to do just that.
“That's very problematic,” Welsh said. “No court has said that 940.04 should be enforced by any law enforcement agency today.”
Public Health Madison & Dane County has outlined the “key facts” for residents, to help understand the implications of an abortion ban. The four abortion clinics in the state aren’t performing the operations, but they are still providing other vital services, like distributing emergency contraceptives. Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is also working with patients seeking abortions to help them travel to states where the procedure is allowed, like Illinois or Minnesota, prioritizing those who are farther along in their pregnancies.
Additionally, Public Health Madison & Dane County provides a wide range of sexual health services to anyone who needs it, including some forms of birth control, free emergency contraceptives, free condoms, referrals to other health care services and “nonjudgmental” counseling.
Welsh, who previously worked as the chief legal counsel to the state’s Department of Health Services, currently represents a number of the family planning clinics around Wisconsin, as well as Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and other federally qualified health centers.
She commended the city and county’s local efforts to protect reproductive rights, particularly the recognition that law enforcement and prosecutorial resources should not be dedicated to investigating or prosecuting people who are providing abortion care.
“That's very meaningful and something that local government does have control over: how their local resources will be utilized,” Welsh said. “Saying out loud that we don't want law enforcement resources or district attorney office resources being used to investigate or prosecute people who may be seeking abortion care, post-abortion care, post-miscarriage services, is meaningful.”
But that might be the extent of the resolution’s effect, she said, though it’s no small feat.
“As with many issues, we can’t eliminate the state law, so this might be as far as the city can go on for the time being,” City Attorney Haas said.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, who was the lead sponsor on the city resolution, said the motivation was to protect access to health care in Madison and avoid criminalizing people who try to access appropriate and needed procedures.
“You can't undo what the Supreme Court did. We can't force the state Legislature to do the right thing, which they clearly have refused, so we're just trying to do whatever we can to push back against what's happening at higher levels of government,” Rhodes-Conway told the Cap Times. “It's not in the power of the city of Madison to make abortion legal here, unfortunately, but we can say and have said that it's not a priority for law enforcement.”
For now, she and other local leaders are denouncing the Supreme Court decision and the state’s 19th century abortion ban.
County Executive Joe Parisi called it “nothing short of horrific, taking our nation back hundreds of years.” He said in a statement dismantling abortion rights is “an assault on women and people across this country” and will have far-reaching effects for decades to come.
“Let me be clear — Dane County has and will continue to be a progressive beacon for the rest of the state,” he said. “We will do all we can to support women and people who give birth so that we can ensure all people in our county can be as healthy and safe as possible.”
Rhodes-Conway contended it’s “immensely frustrating” to consistently be preempted by state government.
“I'm deeply concerned with all of the things that are going on about the state of our democracy,” the mayor said, but held on to hope — in the form of the midterm elections.
“At the end of the day, these decisions at the Supreme Court are a result of electoral politics, and so if people want things to change in Congress, in the state Legislature, they need to register, they need to vote, they need to organize around these elections,” she said. “I know it's frustrating, I know it feels like we always call for that, but I really do think that's where the hope lies to make a difference.”