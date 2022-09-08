Hundreds of elected officials — including one Madison City Council member — appear on leaked membership rolls for the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group alleged to have played a significant role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League Center for Extremism.
Ald. Gary Halverson, who represents District 17 just east of the Dane County Regional Airport, is one of 609 Oath Keepers who signed up in Wisconsin, including five other elected officials, four law enforcement officers, one member of the military and three first responders. Halverson joined the group in June 2020, as Madison and communities across the country protested the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis.
"I joined without vetting the organization," Halverson said in a statement. "I thought I joined an organization that welcomed veterans who cared about our democracy. I was misled and I terminated the membership two months later in Aug. 2020."
The Oath Keepers, founded in 2009, is a conspiracy theory-fueled group that claims to defend against tyranny, recruiting current and former military and then encouraging its members to disobey orders they believe would violate the Constitution. It asks its members to vow to defend the Constitution "against all enemies, foreign and domestic."
Its founder, Stewart Rhodes, has been in jail since his Jan. 13, 2022 arrest on charges that he plotted with others to attack the U.S. Capitol. More than two dozen people associated with the Oath Keepers have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to the Associated Press.
Madison City Council President Keith Furman and Vice President Jael Currie said they were "disgusted" to learn of Halverson’s past paid membership to the group.
"Its extremist positions have been well known since its founding over a decade ago," the two said in a joint statement. "Mere seconds of online research reveal the Oath Keepers as a far-right antigovernment group, not a group for veterans or the preservation of democracy."
The statement continues that while the nation was reacting to the murder of George Floyd, Oath Keepers promoted its membership using anti-Black Lives Matter statements.
At this same time, Halverson decided to pay to join this extremist group, it adds.
"Alder Halverson is certainly entitled to this choice and it’s up to him to decide if he can continue as Alder with this secret now being public. Having this information certainly calls into question the motivation behind his votes," it says. "The voters of District 17 will have an opportunity to decide who their Alder is in April 2023."
On Twitter, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway condemned Halverson’s membership, linking instructions for how city residents can run for Madison City Council in the next election cycle.
"It is deeply concerning that a member of the City Council decided to join — even briefly — an anti-government, extremist group," Rhodes-Conway said in a statement to the Cap Times. "This is not OK and not what Madison represents."
The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s BIPOC Coalition took to Twitter questioning the timing of Halverson’s membership as well.
The Anti-Defamation League also identified elected officials from around the state, including village of North Hudson president Stan Wekkin, village of Sullivan trustee Randy McHugh, Two Rivers City Council president Darla LeClair, village of Holmen trustee Rodney Stanek and Rock County Board supervisor Rick Richard.