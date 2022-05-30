Low Mow and No Mow May: What’s the buzz on the growing trend in Madison?

Whether you do it once a month or not at all, the evidence of No Mow (or Low Mow) May is easily observed across the city and county: just look for tall grass, growing dandelions and buzzing bees.
The trend has swept the state, first originating in Appleton in May 2020 when the city put a first-of-its-kind ordinance in place to suspend enforcement of its weed and mowing requirements, giving bees and other pollinators a better chance to prosper.
Other local governments across the state have followed suit. Now, cities like Monona, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Wausau and Oshkosh partake in No Mow May.
This year, for the first time, Madison implemented a resolution proclaiming this month to be "Low" Mow May — a slightly more conservative adjustment — and promoting pollinator-friendly lawn height year-round. Dane County issued almost exactly the same motion.
The gist of it is that lawn flowers (think dandelions, clover, violets) blossom best when grass grows to a height of five inches, which equates to mowing roughly every two weeks. It also allows more bees to roam, research has shown.
Ordinarily, in Madison, grass is required to be mowed to a height not to exceed eight inches, per city ordinance.
Not in May, though.
The city’s "Low" Mow May policy recommends reducing the frequency of mowing to twice during the month of May instead of every seven to 10 days, or raising mower height to four inches from the more typical two to three inches.
Grass height limits are not enforced.
The reason cities chose the month of May is because it’s the time of year pollinators begin to emerge from hibernation in search of food sources, and also when people start mowing their lawns, according to Stacie Reece, the sustainability program coordinator for the city of Madison.
Residents within the city were the ones to campaign and ask for Low Mow May this year, Reece said.
“This is an awareness campaign to help folks know that if they just allow their lawn to go a little bit longer, they can provide that food resource to pollinators,” Reece said.
And while it supports a good cause (save the bees!) it’s not for everyone — especially if residents aren’t aware of the cause behind the unruly lawns.
Low Mow versus No Mow
Other cities, like Verona and Sun Prairie, have also suspended their lawn enforcement regulations, opting for No Mow May, where residents are encouraged to skip tending to their lawns altogether for the entirety of the month.
The city and county made intentional decisions to opt for a Low Mow model instead, citing research that shows mowing every other week supports the highest bee and pollinator population.
Research has shown significant declines in native pollinator population sizes and ranges globally. Up to 40% of pollinator species on earth may be at risk of extinction in the coming years as a result of habitat loss, pesticide use and climate change, according to Bee City USA.
Bee City is an initiative of the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, a nonprofit that aims to protect nature through preservation.
Micah Kloppenburg, the Wisconsin pollinator conservation specialist with Xerxes Society, concurred that Low Mow is a more sustainable model and that low frequency mowing allows flowering species in lawns to bloom and provide nectar to those emerging pollinators.
But it’s only a start.
“Low Mow is the low hanging fruit. It's a great start but is totally insufficient if we're going to reverse the incredibly scary trends that are happening…in our pollinator populations,” Kloppenburg said. “But No Mow Low Mow has kickstarted the conversation and I think that's fantastic.”
Three county employees — Susan Sandford with the Land & Water Resources Department, Michelle Probst with natural resources education and Joleen Stinson, director of Dane County Parks — have collaborated on outreach efforts to highlight actions people can take to protect pollinators beyond May.
Echoing many of the same sentiments as Kloppenburg, they advised county residents to examine what other actions they can take, such as:
Provide nesting habitats by leaving out garden debris and patches of undisturbed ground: Pollinators will build nests in undisturbed bare ground, leaf litter and dead twigs and stems.
Planting native plant species that bloom in early spring is helpful for pollinators, as food sources can be scarce that time of year, and also helps support native bee populations.
Limit insecticide use and collaborate with neighbors to lower use in your area.
Love it or hate it
The movement isn’t for everyone.
Tristan Greer has noticed overgrown lawns lately in his neighborhood adjacent to Maple Bluff and is not a big fan of the untidiness. When someone stopped by his house to explain No Mow May he had a simple reply: “What the hell is that?”
“I understand why they're doing it with the bees and all but c’mon,” Greer said. “My reaction every time I turn a corner, going back to the house, I see the same couple lawns and I'm like, ‘What the hell is going on around here?’”
He equated it to growing out short hair — it just needs to get past “the ugly phase,” and he said, right now, it's not there yet. As May ends, it seems lawns are unlikely to truly grow out as city and county residents return to their mowing routines.
The city has gotten several complaints about untamed lawns, Reece said, but that’s not abnormal. The Building Inspection department handles complaints and assured they won’t enforce city code until June 1.
While Greer is vehemently opposed to the notion of growing out his lawn, Preston Schmitt in the Sherman neighborhood has thoroughly enjoyed the break from yard work.
He heard about No Mow May two years ago when Appleton initiated the movement, and this year it was “all the rage” in his neighborhood. Everyone seemed like they were partaking so Schmitt hopped on the bandwagon.
He made it halfway through the month before mowing, in true Low Mow fashion, although he was hoping to go longer before trimming his lawn. The excess rain this month turned his yard into “a little bit of a forest.”
“I was increasingly nervous that my very low-powered electric mower wouldn't be able to keep up with the job in June,” he explained. “I've actually really enjoyed seeing the biodiversity and the colors in these No Mow lawns, including my own. I've always found the all green, American Dream lawns to be kind of boring.
“I think, in a lot of ways, it's just become this mindless class status symbol. There's just a lot of better uses of our time, money and water.”
He felt guilty almost immediately after he mowed his lawn mid-May, he said. It didn’t help that as he was doing so “a despondent bumblebee” buzzed around him, searching for a place to go.
“It was buzzing around a section, like a little part that I had just mowed, and I saw him on the first lap and…he was there for three or four more laps,” Schmitt said. “I texted a friend immediately after that I've never felt more guilty in my life.”
Some compromise.
Lori Tomaselli and her husband don’t see eye to eye on lawn care for their Middleton home. He likes “a golf-course looking lawn.” She’s the opposite and wants to help pollinators. Together they found a solution.
“He mows the front and sides, then much of the back is left free to grow the rest of the season,” Tomaselli said. “Besides saving on gas and water, No Mow May is important because of the pollination that takes place. My husband has reluctantly agreed that there's a huge difference in the amount of bees and butterflies in our backyard.”
Choosing not to tend to your lawn is certainly easier than the alternative, but it comes with its own set of obstacles. The first mow of June can be particularly challenging if the right equipment isn’t used; city and county officials advised those concerned to perhaps try mowing every other week rather than skipping the whole month.
Additionally, several No Mow May participants told Cap Times reporters about more run-ins with ticks.
Kloppenburg urged caution and for residents to be on the lookout for the bugs — but he said it’s unlikely they’re in yards.
“They're not in your lawn. They may be on the perimeter edge where you find some of that disarray in terms of shrubs, trees or taller grasses, but they're not going to be in your lawn,” he said.
Nonetheless, the trend has grown like abundant dandelions across the county and city. This Low Mow May likely won’t be the last.
“We might revisit this next year to see how we can improve upon this,” Reece said. “This is the first year. We're just wanting to learn.”
She floated ideas like a registration for those wanting to be involved or more lawn signs to indicate which houses are participating. Either way, she encouraged residents to carry these practices into the months to come.
“It's fun to have a campaign for a month, but really we should be thinking about our pollinators year round,” she said. “I hope people walk away and in June they're still thinking about this and ways that we can all pitch in to help our pollinator populations going forward.”