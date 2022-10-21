Local social entrepreneur Sabrina Madison will fill the vacant District 17 alder position in the city of Madison beginning Tuesday.
Former Ald. Gary Halverson resigned in September after facing backlash for his previous membership with the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group. Madison quickly announced she’d run for the role to be a voice for people in the community who don’t always feel represented.
“I feel this overwhelming sense of joy and I am really just ready to get started — I’m looking forward to Tuesday,” Madison said. “I'm ready to get in there and learn and build. I'm really ready to cultivate those relationships.”
Madison was picked from a group of six applicants to represent District 17, the area of the city just east of the Dane County Regional Airport. She will be appointed at the start of Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Madison, 43, is the founder of the Progress Center for Black Women, a local nonprofit for Black women that offers co-working space and creates communities for business owners. She grew up in Milwaukee and became a teen mother at age 15. She moved to Madison in 2007 with the hope of creating better opportunities for herself and her son.
She has been an active member in the community, serving as the chair of the city’s Economic Development Committee and she chairs the Guaranteed Income Taskforce. She also sits on the board of the Overture Center and serves on a committee to pick future United Way board members.
She said her main mission is to be accessible for her constituents.
“I want (my constituents) to know that I'm accessible to them. I want to be the best alder I can be for them, especially for folks who may not be connected already to city government or city processes,” she said. “Even if the concerns are not directly in my district, I'm the kind of person you can reach out to and I will help you get connected to find the answer that you're seeking.”
It's “exciting" to represent those "who've needed to be supported and who felt unsupported in the past,” Madison said. “Sometimes those people don't feel like they're represented anywhere else, like we don't understand them.
“But I understand them because I have a similar background.”
She added that she is excited for young people to feel included in her leadership.
“My leadership has always worked to include them, so I'm excited for the high school freshmen who are interested in government to see me (on council),” she said. “I'm excited for everybody, but I'm especially excited for young people.”
Madison plans on prioritizing passing a balanced budget, stability in housing, employment and mental health services while serving on the council.
She has already heard feedback from constituents that there isn’t a senior center in District 17, and that there is a great need for a community space.
“I'm absolutely excited to work on ensuring that they get the space that they need within our district that centers them and their priorities,” Madison said.
She emphasized her gratitude to both the team that selected her to fill the role and the community for their support.
“I just want to say thank you because I truly would not have been able to even get this far without the community's support,” Madison said. “I truly have had a community of people behind me from day one."