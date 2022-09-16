Local social entrepreneur Sabrina Madison announced she’s running for the now-vacant District 17 alder position Thursday, just hours after former Ald. Gary Halverson resigned.
Madison, 44, is the founder of the Progress Center for Black Women, a local nonprofit for Black women that offers co-working space and creates communities for business owners. She grew up in Milwaukee and became a teen mother at age 15. She moved to Madison in 2007 with the hope of creating better opportunities for herself and her son, she told the Cap Times.
Her family is "dysfunctional," she said, describing past struggles, from homelessness to family members in and out of jail. She moved to Madison to for a fresh start and the second she arrived in the city, she "felt calm."
However, she still thinks there are things that need improving in the city.
Halverson announced his resignation from City Council Wednesday, effective immediately, after facing backlash for his previous membership with the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group.
Halverson, who represented District 17 just east of the Dane County Regional Airport, was one of 609 Oath Keepers who signed up in Wisconsin, according to leaked membership rolls reported by the Anti-Defamation League Center for Extremism. Halverson paid to join the group in June 2020 at the height of the Black Lives Matters protests in Madison and across the country.
Since his membership went public earlier this month, Halverson said in a statement that his family has received threats and his home was vandalized. He attributed his resignation to safety concerns for his family.
Madison — who wanted to clarify that her actual surname is Madison, and she didn’t change it because she lives in the state capital — has been an active member in the community. She is the chair of the city’s Economic Development Committee and chairs the Guaranteed Income Taskforce. She also sits on the board of the Overture Center and serves on a committee to pick future United Way board members.
“I'm always positioning myself to really be a voice for folks who might not ever be invited into those rooms,” Madison said. “There is something exciting about representing folks who've needed to be supported and who felt unsupported in the past, felt like they aren’t getting what they need.”
“Sometimes those people don't feel like they're represented anywhere else, like we don't understand them,” she added, “but I understand them because I have a similar background.”
Madison said if she fills the position, she would prioritize stability in housing, employment and mental health services — and she is willing to compromise to get things done.
“I can get beyond how we might have political differences, or how our family makeup might be different because I'm confident that my family background is very different from lots of current alders’ backgrounds,” she said. “Despite all of that, we share some common goals. We want our community members to be safe, to be housed, to be gainfully employed, to take care of themselves, to feel safe.”
She added, “I don't think that makes me differ from anyone. The only difference is that I am willing to put myself out there to resolve something and say what needs to be said.
The next city council election is in spring 2023 on April 4. However, the city will begin the search for an interim District 17 alder in the coming weeks, according to Council President Keith Furman, and will likely share a timeline next week for the application process. Applicants will apply and interview to fill the vacancy for the remainder of the term, which ends April 18, 2023.