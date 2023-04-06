As Wisconsin’s state Supreme Court shifts toward its first liberal majority in 15 years, a liberal law firm plans to challenge the state’s voting maps based on the assertion that partisan gerrymandering violates the Wisconsin Constitution.
The lawsuit will be filed in the weeks or months after Justice-elect Janet Protasiewicz is sworn in on Aug. 1, Nicole Safar, executive director of Madison-based Law Forward, said in a Wednesday interview. Protasiewicz, who declared on the campaign trail that the state’s current voting maps are “rigged,” won a landslide victory for a seat on the state’s high court Tuesday, giving liberals their first majority since 2008. She defeated conservative former Justice Daniel Kelly by 11% — about 1,840,000 votes — according to unofficial results.
Safar said she and her colleagues “are still putting the pieces together about what we think the most successful arguments will be,” adding that they haven’t yet started to write briefs for their promised legal challenge.
But, she said, the challenge won’t ask the court to relitigate a lawsuit that determined the state’s current legislative and congressional voting districts last year. Instead, Safar said, the new lawsuit will focus on “how the extreme partisan gerrymander that we have in Wisconsin is in violation of the Wisconsin Constitution.” She said the lawsuit will focus on state law, not federal law.
“Generally, the idea is that the (Wisconsin) Constitution guarantees a free and fair government, and the way that our gerrymandered maps have consolidated power within a legislative body that is not accountable to the voters, is not a free and fair government,” Safar said.
Safar said the law firm is eager to test its theory before the Wisconsin Supreme Court because it no longer feels federal courts are “there to protect and vindicate our basic rights, like the right to vote, the right to access abortion, the right to marry who we choose.”
She said that a national effort from conservatives to stock the federal judiciary with conservative judges has forced members of the progressive legal movement to turn to state courts to seek legal protections on certain issues.
Redrawing voting districts usually only takes place once a decade, following the completion of the U.S. Census. However, there is some precedent for new maps to be approved more than once a decade. In the 1980s, the courts drew the state’s voting boundaries after the Legislature and then-Gov. Lee Dreyfus failed to come to a consensus on the maps. But following the 1982 election, Democrats had total control of state government and passed a new map — though it largely codified the one put in place by the courts.
Protasiewicz, while running for the high court, signaled that she would welcome a challenge to the legislative districts.
“I think anybody with any sense knows our maps are rigged,” Protasiewicz said on an episode of the Cap Times’ “Wedge Issues” podcast before the election. “We have amongst the most gerrymandered maps in the entire country. I have told people, ‘I don't think you can sell, to any rational person, that our maps are fair.’”
She said during that interview that if she were to be elected, she “would anticipate that at some point, we'll be looking at those maps," adding that Wisconsin’s intense and close statewide elections are not reflected in the dominant Republican majorities in the Legislature.
When asked if she and her colleagues would be discussing a potential legal challenge if Protasiewicz hadn’t won on Tuesday, Safar said, “There wouldn't be an opportunity to have a fair argument, I don't think, under Justice Kelly.”
Any legal challenge to the state’s legislative and congressional districts will likely be met with ire from Republicans. GOP lawmakers last year won the redistricting battle before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, with the high court implementing the districts Republicans drew but were vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Those maps once again all but locked in Republican control of the Legislature.
A lawsuit, if the court agrees to hear it, challenging the state’s current maps would trigger another bitter fight over the districts — a common occurrence in Wisconsin history.
“It will be novel for the Wisconsin Supreme Court,” Safar said of the legal challenge. “It will be an opportunity to really talk about the impact of the partisan gerrymander and how it has harmed, not just our ability to make government work for the people, but also kind of the civic fabric of our state.”