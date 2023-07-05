A proposal to allow children as young as 14 to serve alcohol in Wisconsin restaurants has been misunderstood by its critics, its Republican supporters say.
News reports on the proposed bill in May were followed by concerns circulating on social media. Those opposed to the proposal said it’s inappropriate for minors to be responsible for alcohol products and serving people who may be intoxicated. They also question if the lower age limit would have the intended effect of helping restaurants hire more workers.
State Sen. Rob Stafsholt, R- New Richmond, a co-author of the bill, said most concerns about the bill fail to recognize the legislation would change very little about what young servers already are allowed to do.
Under the proposal, young people wouldn’t be able to pour or mix drinks or serve drinks to people sitting at a bar. They would, however, be allowed to carry alcohol from a bar to people sitting at other tables.
Current law says people must be at least 18 to serve alcohol and doesn’t distinguish between serving and carrying drinks.
The bill would simply allow them to carry alcohol in a place where they already carry food, Stafsholt said.
“You come in for a Friday fish fry, they meet you, greet you and they can seat you at your table,” he said. “They take your order, if you order drinks, they check your ID. They go up to the bar to a licensed bartender and they give them the order. Then they can put your food order in and they can deliver your food — but what they can't do is walk the beverages that the licensed bartender poured.”
Timothy Smeeding, a labor economist and social welfare policy analyst at the University of Wisconsin-Madison La Follette School of Public Affairs, said the bill could bring up concerns if young people actually had to serve alcohol at the bar. However, he said that if they’re already serving food at a restaurant, allowing them to carry alcohol shouldn’t make a big difference.
“This kid is already bussing tables, which means carrying half full beers back or something or if they're serving food and all you’re saying is they can carry alcohol — they can't pour it, they can't mix drinks, they don't work too late, it doesn't affect their hours — that's not so bad.”
State Rep. Chanz Green, R-Grandview, a sponsor of the bill, said in an email to the Cap Times that allowing younger workers to serve alcohol at restaurants would help address the state’s worker shortage.
“This bill would help rural Wisconsin because it would essentially open up an employee pool that is already small to begin with when it comes to small businesses,” Green said.
In a statement, Stephanie Bloomingdale, president of the Wisconsin AFL-CIO, objected to the bill, noting “The solution cannot be placed on the backs of our children. This is bad legislation for which there should be no last call.”
The bill would make Wisconsin the state with the lowest age limit to serve alcohol in the country, said Bloomingdale, citing information from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. And it’s not a realistic solution for labor shortages that Wisconsin businesses are facing, she said.
Madison restaurant: New law wouldn't help us
Michael Leto, food and beverage director for the three Nitty Gritty locations in the Madison area, does not think this bill would bring much change to the company’s restaurants.
Labor shortages affected Nitty Gritty coming out of the pandemic, but, according to Leto, the business made a big push for more staff and now has the needed number of employees. Leto said that they wouldn’t necessarily want people that young serving alcohol even if it was allowed.
“We don't think that like at the Nitty Gritty, it would really benefit us at all — changing the law,” Leto said. “Only because there's a certain level of maturity, I think, that individuals have to have to be able to serve alcohol.”
Stafsholt said his proposal would not — and could not — make significant changes to any existing child labor law. For example, federal limitations on how and where young people can work, as well as the types of work they can perform, would not change. Federal law prevents people younger than 16 from working past 7 p.m. during the school year.
Stafsholt said the bill would be helpful because it would ease the workload of bartenders, who currently have to run drinks if other staff members aren’t old enough to do so, which takes extra time and unnecessary staff.
Although he was not among the bill’s critics, Smeeding, the UW labor economist, said marketing part-time bartending jobs to retired people and increasing pay are other routes to addressing the labor shortage. Both are better alternatives than having young people carry alcohol, he said.
The bill has been referred to the Assembly Committee on State Affairs, which has yet to schedule a hearing on the proposal.