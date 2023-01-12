Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu will release a bill on Friday that would shift Wisconsin from its current progressive personal income tax system to a 3.25% flat tax.
The legislation would shift the tax rate to 3.25% for all filers by 2026, according to a memo shared with the Cap Times on Thursday. The state’s current income tax rates range from 3.54% to 7.65%, depending upon marital status and income.
In an interview last week, LeMahieu, a Republican from Oostburg, said his “goal is to give everybody a tax cut” using a portion of the state’s projected $6.6 billion budget surplus.
“With remote work capabilities empowering families and small businesses to relocate with ease like never before, it is critically important Wisconsin have an individual income tax rate that is competitive with our neighbors,” reads the memo — which calls the state’s current tax code “uncompetitive and mediocre.”
If enacted, once the legislation is fully phased in, only 11 states would have a top individual income tax rate lower than Wisconsin’s, according to the memo.
But Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who would have final approval of any shift in the state’s tax policy, said in an interview last month that implementing a flat tax in Wisconsin is a “non-starter.”
“We prefer a progressive tax system that we have now,” Evers said.
Critics of flat taxes say they benefit the wealthiest taxpayers, while doing little to provide financial reprieve for low- and middle-income families.
Asked last week whether the governor could see room for negotiation on LeMahieu’s flat tax proposal — which had not yet been introduced — Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback referred to a proposal released in August that would offer a 10% tax cut for single filers earning $100,000 or less in annual adjusted gross income and married joint filers earning $150,000 or less.
In response to questions about Evers’ criticisms, LeMahieu noted in a recent interview that Illinois, a staunchly Democratic state, has a flat personal income tax and that in 2020, voters there rejected a constitutional amendment that would have allowed lawmakers to implement a progressive income tax system. He said this shows a flat tax can be supported by both parties.
The 2021-23 state budget took advantage of an unexpected revenue windfall to bring the state's third income tax bracket — which applies to individuals making between $23,930 and $263,480 per year — down from 6.27% to 5.3%. LeMahieu’s memo noted that 31 states have a top individual income tax rate that is lower than 5.3%.
Wisconsin is expected to end the current fiscal year with a surplus of more than $6.6 billion.
