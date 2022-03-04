The GOP-controlled Legislature on Friday asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to stay its decision selecting new legislative district boundaries drawn by Gov. Tony Evers while it appeals the decision to the nation’s high court.
The request comes just one day after the state Supreme Court split 4-3 to implement voting maps drawn by Evers, a Democrat. The majority said the governor’s proposed maps were selected on Thursday because they best complied with the court’s mandate that new district lines make as few changes to existing districts as possible, Justice Brian Hagedorn wrote in the majority opinion.
In its Friday filing, the Legislature is seeking an emergency stay of Thursday’s order until the U.S. Supreme Court decides whether to hear the case. The Legislature said it will ask the nation’s high court to review the case on Monday.
In its filing, the Legislature is only asking for a stay on the implementation of the Evers-drawn Assembly and state Senate districts — not his congressional districts.
Lawmakers called the governor’s maps “unconstitutional.”
“The Governor’s districts cannot be justified by any reasonable interpretation of the Voting Rights Act,” the Legislature argued in its filing. “And the lacking scrutiny of the Governor’s proposed districts as a violation of the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause contradicts the Supreme Court’s controlling case law and is ripe for summary reversal.”
The state Supreme Court on Thursday said there are “good reasons” to believe the Voting Rights Act requires a seventh majority-Black Assembly district in Milwaukee.
But, the Legislature contends, citing case law from the 1990s, “There can be no ‘good reasons’ for maximizing the number of majority-minority districts by dialing down the existing Black population in the existing majority-Black districts to a 50-percent, as the ordered plans indisputably do.”
Lawmakers continued: “Ordering seven such districts instead of the existing six, because the parties showed it was ‘possible’ that they could be drawn … is no basis at all. That is not the test, and it hasn’t been the test for more than 25 years.”
Additionally, the Legislature argued, “a stay pending appeal is in the public interest. There are millions of Wisconsinites who are not a party to this action but who nevertheless will be redrawn into new districts based on their race.”
The new maps ordered by the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday would likely maintain GOP majorities in both the Assembly and state Senate. However, they would likely create another competitive U.S. House race in Wisconsin’s first congressional district, in the southeastern part of the state.
The court’s Thursday ruling in itself was historic, as the task of drawing Wisconsin’s maps was handled by federal courts in the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s when (as this year) Legislatures and governors divided across party lines failed to reach consensus on boundaries.
The state Supreme Court ruling came two days after the Wisconsin Elections Commission said it would need the maps in order to ensure spring filing deadlines aren’t postponed.