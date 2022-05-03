Abortion could soon be illegal in Wisconsin, if a draft U.S. Supreme Court decision holds when the court is expected to rule this summer.
Since at least 1849, it’s been illegal to perform an abortion in Wisconsin. Since 1973, that law has been unenforceable under the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade.
But late Monday night, Politico reported on a draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that would overturn the court’s ruling in Roe v. Wade and its subsequent ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey — which, together, established that a woman has a constitutional right to end a pregnancy before the fetus is viable outside the womb.
The ruling — which, according to Politico, had the support of four of the court's other Republican-appointed justices (Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett) — would come in response to a case challenging a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks. That's about nine weeks before most experts estimate fetal viability.
A federal appeals court struck down the Mississippi law on the grounds that it violated the right to an abortion before fetal viability established under Roe and subsequent rulings. Mississippi appealed that decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.
According to the Politico report, Chief Justice John Roberts' opinion remains unknown. CNN reported that Roberts is willing to uphold the Mississippi law, but does not support fully overturning Roe v. Wade.
Politico also reported that the court's three Democratic-appointed justices — Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan — are writing one or more dissenting opinions.
Under Wisconsin's currently unenforceable ban, doctors who perform abortions can be found guilty of a class H felony, punishable by up to six years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both. It includes exceptions for an abortion that is deemed medically necessary to save the mother's life, but does not make exceptions for cases of rape, incest or the mother's physical or mental health.
The ban was amended in 1985 (post-Roe) to apply penalties to physicians but not to women who seek abortions.
Wisconsin is one of eight states with a pre-Roe abortion ban on the books, in addition to 11 with post-Roe bans intended to take effect if the ruling is overturned.
If Roe v. Wade is overturned, Wisconsin's ban would take effect with no additional actions needed. It would be up to local district attorneys to enforce it.
"Overruling Roe and making abortion a felony in many parts of the country wouldn’t end abortion where it’s banned. What it would end is safe abortion, and it would mean that women would die unnecessarily," said Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, in a statement issued late Monday night. "Allowing politicians to interfere in women’s reproductive health decisions is backwards and wrong. A government that forces women into labor is not a government that’s protecting freedom."
The state's laws already place limitations on access to abortion.
Wisconsin women seeking abortions have been required to participate in a counseling appointment followed by a 24-hour waiting period since 1996, under a law signed by Republican then-Gov. Tommy Thompson.
In 2012, Republican then-Gov. Scott Walker signed a law banning telemedicine abortions — a practice by which women take the required doses for a medication abortion at home, with support from a doctor by webcam — and implemented additional measures designed to ensure women seeking abortions are not coerced. The law requires the pills for a medication abortion be given to a woman by the same doctor she sees for her state-mandated counseling appointment.
The following year, Walker signed a bill requiring women to undergo an ultrasound before having an abortion. Women are read a script describing what is on the screen and given the option of viewing it. The same law also included a requirement, later blocked by the U.S. Supreme Court, that abortion providers have admitting privileges at a hospital near their clinic. Two years later, Walker signed a bill banning abortions 20 weeks after probable fertilization.
Abortion will be on the ballot
Abortion will undoubtedly be a point of contention in Wisconsin’s gubernatorial and Senate campaigns.
“Wisconsinites have an opportunity in 2022 to elect a governor and attorney general who are willing to protect the preborn. We must do everything we can to show Wisconsin voters that this election will have real and lasting consequences on our ability to get rid of abortion in our state,” said Wisconsin Right to Life executive director Heather Weininger in a January statement.
A repeal of Roe v. Wade wouldn’t bring an immediate end to anti-abortion proponents’ cause, advocates have said.
"The battle to make abortion unthinkable in Wisconsin will continue, and women will need more support than ever when they chose life for their unborn children,” Wisconsin Right to Life legislative director Gracie Skogman told the Cap Times in January.
Overturning Roe "will be a monumental moment for the pro-life movement, and Wisconsin is powerfully positioned to defend life through our 'pre-Roe' law prohibiting abortion," Skogman told the Cap Times Monday night.
"Although this decision is not final, we pray the justices will have the courage and strength to defend the most vulnerable among us, unborn children, and overturn Roe once and for all," Skogman said.
Several 2022 candidates weighed in on the report.
“It’s about time!” tweeted Republican gubernatorial candidate and former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch.
“I pray this is true,” tweeted GOP gubernatorial candidate and businessman Kevin Nicholson.
Republican gubernatorial candidate and businessman Tim Michels tweeted that he and his wife have “long worked for and prayed for this moment.”
“As governor, I will always work to protect the unborn, while working to win hearts and minds,” Michels wrote.
“Our work to defend access to reproductive healthcare has never been more important. Before I became governor, I promised I’d fight to protect access to abortion and reproductive rights. I’ve kept that promise, and I will fight every day as long as I’m governor,” Gov. Tony Evers wrote in a tweet.
Several Democrats seeking to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson saw the leaked draft as an impetus to eliminate the filibuster.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said in a statement that it has “never been more clear why we need to abolish the filibuster and take immediate action to protect every person’s right to make decisions about their own bodies.”
“We have had almost 50 years to codify Roe into law, we can’t afford to wait one more day. The Senate needs to end the filibuster, codify Roe, and defend reproductive freedom — Democrats need to act now,” said state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski in a statement.
Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry said he is “enraged and grieving, not just for my wife and daughter, but for women in Wisconsin and all across the country.”
“We must overturn the filibuster in order to protect the fabric and freedom of all Americans. Outlawing abortion harms women across the country and will tear families apart. When I’m elected in November, I’ll fight like hell with everything I have to make sure access to safe and legal abortion is available in Wisconsin and nationwide,” Lasry said in a statement.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer "must call a special session to blow up the filibuster and codify Roe," tweeted Outagamie County executive Tom Nelson.
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson did not weigh in on the contents of the draft opinion, but criticized the leak itself.
"The goal of this unprecedented breach is to intimidate sitting Supreme Court justices. This is yet another example of how the radical left intends to 'fundamentally transform' America," Johnson tweeted.
'The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion'
The draft opinion written by Alito lays bare a potential majority’s apparent intention to upend decades of Supreme Court precedent. However, draft opinions are subject to sometimes substantial changes before they are made final and published.
“We do not pretend to know how our political system or society will respond to today's decision overruling Roe and Casey,” Alito wrote. “And even if we could foresee what will happen, we would have no authority to let that knowledge influence our decision. We can only do our job, which is to interpret the law, apply longstanding principles of stare decisis, and decide this case accordingly.”
He continued: “We therefore hold that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. Roe and Casey must be overruled, and the authority to regulate abortion must be returned to the people and their elected representatives.”
In the 98-page draft ruling, the George W. Bush appointee outlines shortcomings in arguments made in favor of Roe by the U.S. solicitor general and attorneys for Jackson Women’s Health Organization — the Mississippi abortion provider involved in the lawsuit from which the draft opinion stems.
"Nor does the right to obtain an abortion have a sound basis in precedent," Alito wrote.
Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 case that largely upheld the rights outlined in Roe, "relied on cases involving the right to marry a person of a different race," "the right to obtain contraceptives," "the right to reside with relatives" and other court precedents from across decades, Alito wrote.
"Respondents and the Solicitor General also rely on post-Casey decisions like Lawrence v. Texas (right to engage in private, consensual sexual acts) and Obergefell v. Hodges (right to marry a person of the same sex)," he wrote.
The conservative justice continued: "These attempts to justify abortion through appeals to a broader right to autonomy and to define one's 'concept of existence' prove too much. Those criteria, at a high level of generality, could license fundamental rights to illicit drug use, prostitution and the like.”
Alito also wrote that the “inescapable conclusion is that a right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the Nation's history and traditions. On the contrary, an unbroken tradition of prohibiting abortion on pain of criminal punishment persisted from the earliest days of common law until 1973. The court in Roe could have said of abortion exactly what Glucksberg said of assisted suicide: "Attitudes toward (abortion) have changed since Bracton, but our laws have consistently condemned, and continue to prohibit, (that practice).”
Cap Times reporter Jack Kelly contributed to this report.