On Wednesday night, the city of Madison Transportation Commission will again review a proposal to redevelop Lake Mendota Drive, a 1.2-mile stretch on the city’s near west side lined with multi-million dollar homes.
Proposed reconstruction of Lake Mendota Drive has been controversial among residents. In response, the city has continued to make adjustments to the project, which is set to begin its first phase this year and continue through 2024.
The proposal calls for the re-paving of Lake Mendota Drive, adding sidewalks and modifying the underground storm sewer system.
Based on resident feedback, engineers have reduced the number of trees set to be removed (by one) and added a bump-out near 5423 Lake Mendota Drive to better protect an existing tree. There are also new traffic calming measures.
Sidewalks and artifacts
Jim Wolfe, a principal engineer for the city of Madison, is leading the project. Though some residents have protested the inclusion of sidewalks in the redesign — the road currently does not have them — and the city did have a draft plan without sidewalks in it, planners don’t support that option. It’s unsafe, they said.
“It would require that pedestrians use the street,” Wolfe said. “Under state law, pedestrians are required to move out of the way of vehicles. No protection or buffer space for pedestrians would exist.”
Some area residents have said that walking and biking in the street itself has always been what people do on Lake Mendota Drive, a scenic tree-lined parkway near the lake.
“Can you tell we’re frustrated?” resident Lesa Reisdorf asked during a public meeting last week. “We never wanted sidewalks, period. ... We need a little bit more compromise.”
Another point of concern for residents are Ho-Chunk effigy mounds, several of which are located near the Lake Mendota Drive project site. Residents say that on a number of occasions, private development projects have unearthed Native American artifacts.
“We have unearthed flint tools and arrowheads simply by rototilling our garden,” said Maureen Rickman, an area resident. “Will the city provide an opportunity for archeologists ... or representatives from the Ho-Chunk Nation to inspect the sediment of areas during the construction process?”
Wolfe said that the city is working with an archeologist who would be on site during the construction process, adding that he has been in contact with a representative from the Ho-Chunk Nation.
Historic parkway, new challenges
Part of the conflict comes with how many residents see the street — historic, private — and the issues, like potholes, accessibility and stormwater runoff, the city wants to solve.
Rickman noted that Lake Mendota Drive “traverses and lies on a historic site.”
“Lake Mendota Drive is a parkway and it is meant to be used as a parkway,” she said. “It was the first park and pleasure drive in Madison.”
Colin Punt, an area resident as well as a city planning employee, supports the project. He noted the differences between how Lake Mendota Drive looked more than 100 years ago and how it looks today.
“In the 1890s, the area was predominantly farmland, marshland, with a few small lake cottages,” Punt said. “Today, Lake Mendota Drive is lined by multi-million dollar homes and a cut-through for neighborhood and Shorewood Hills residents avoiding University Avenue.
“It’s a very different situation, and it should be treated as such.”
The city Transportation Commission will review the Lake Mendota Drive proposal at its meeting on Wednesday, April 13, at 5:30 p.m. City Council is expected to review the proposal on April 19.