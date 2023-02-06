Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday appointed Kirsten Johnson as the head of the state Department of Health Services.
Johnson, who has served as Milwaukee Health Commissioner since January 2021, will take over the state agency on Feb. 27.
In a statement, Evers said he has “no doubt that (Johnson’s) wealth of experience in public health, as well as her commitment to reducing disparities in health so every Wisconsinite can live their best and fullest life, will serve the department and our state well.”
Before leading Milwaukee’s health department, she served as the head of the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department for more than 10 years. She also worked as a policy advisor to former U.S. Rep. Ron Kind.
“Over the past 20 years of my career in public health, I have worked to address the challenges and health disparities facing Wisconsin’s rural, urban and suburban communities alike — disparities that were laid bare by the pandemic,” Johnson said in a statement, adding that she is “excited and honored” to join the governor’s cabinet.
Johnson will fill a vacancy created by Karen Timberlake, who stepped down from her role leading the department on Jan. 2. Timberlake led DHS for two years, and she was tasked with overseeing the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout as shots became widely available in Wisconsin in 2021. She also led the agency through a national infant formula shortage and a national mpox outbreak, and grappled with how state resources could be used to address health care worker shortages at hospitals across Wisconsin.