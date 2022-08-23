At the intersection of 22nd Avenue and 63rd Street in Kenosha, there’s an empty lot undergoing construction.
Go back in time two years, and that lot is the location of La Estrella Supermarket, a Latino grocery store, and Uptown Restaurant, which served breakfast food. On a hot summer night in August 2020, those businesses burned to the ground.
The buildings were set ablaze after police officer Rusten Sheskey shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake seven times in the back on Aug. 23, 2020 and sparked four days of civil unrest. Rioters set fire to businesses, protesters clashed with police, and then-17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shot two men and wounded another.
Blake, who survived the shooting but was rendered parapalegic, is now learning to walk again. Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges at trial in November 2021 after arguing he acted in self-defense when he fired.
Move forward in time, and that plot of land will boast an $18 million housing development. When construction is complete, the visual reminder of those four days in August 2020 will be gone.
But new buildings won’t alter the mark that unrest in Kenosha has left on politics. Two years later, politicians across the country are still talking about what happened.
Democrats combat misinformation
On Aug. 25, 2020, then-President Donald Trump tweeted that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers should “call in the National Guard” to Kenosha. In fact, Evers had already activated National Guard troops the day before.
Trump’s twisting of facts paved the way for a narrative which has become a misleading Republican talking point in the lead-up to the 2022 midterm elections: that Democrats failed to take action to quell violence in Kenosha.
When Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson announced he would run for a third term, he showed footage of “Kenosha set on fire” in his launch ad. On the one-year anniversary of the unrest, the conservative super PAC Empower Wisconsin released several TV ads in which small business owners in Kenosha criticized Evers for not doing more in response to the violence. PolitiFact rated Empower Wisconsin’s claim that Evers waited to send help to Kenosha until after people had died as “false,” with Evers sending in 250 National Guard troops in the days before Rittenhouse fired shots.
Lori Hawkins, chair of the Kenosha Democratic Party, said the party has had to work hard to combat the false narrative that Democrats left Kenosha to its own devices, when in reality Evers declared a state of emergency and called in the National Guard. Hawkins said Democratic organizers have heard the same argument so often that they compiled a timeline of Evers’ response — something they still pass out when they canvas door-to-door.
“The narrative that the response by our governor was inadequate, I mean, that's just false,” Hawkins said. “In fact, he did everything that he could in his power in the timeline that he was able to.”
For Scott Carpenter, owner of B&L Office Furniture — one of the businesses burned to the ground in August 2020 — Republicans’ message about Democrats’ failure to act resonates.
“I'd heard comments from him (President Joe Biden) and (Vice President) Kamala (Harris) at the time, where they were saying, you know, ‘protest, protest hard,’” Carpenter said. “Nobody was saying, ‘Stop doing this.’”
In fact, one week after B&L Office Furniture burned down, then-presidential candidate Biden condemned violence in Kenosha in strong terms. Harris denounced the looting and violence, too.
“Rioting is not protesting. Looting is not protesting. Setting fires is not protesting. None of this is protesting, it’s lawlessness, plain and simple,” Biden said on Aug. 31, 2020. “And those who do it should be prosecuted. Violence will not bring change. It will only bring destruction. It’s wrong in every way.”
During Rittenhouse’s trial in November 2021, many in Kenosha feared violence would break out again, Hawkins said. Activists worked together to provide a peaceful place for people to gather — away from the Kenosha County Courthouse where Rittenhouse was being tried.
Hawkins said the protest was entirely peaceful, and the ratio of reporters to protesters was seven or eight to one.
“The media came looking for a circus, and they were the circus,” Hawkins said. “They didn't find what they were looking for.”
Democrats have also had to combat misinformation about their position on defunding the police, a movement to divest funds from police departments and reallocate them to community services. In August 2021, Evers vetoed a bill that would have penalized local governments that attempted to defund the police. Empower Wisconsin published an article with the headline, “Tony Evers: The defund the police governor.” The Republican Governors Association’s headline was similar: “Gov. Evers is okay with defunding the police.”
While Evers didn’t support the penalization, he explicitly opposed defunding the police. He told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in June 2020 that while he wanted police departments to overhaul how they use force, slashing police budgets went too far.
Biden has faced similar challenges. At the Republican National Convention in 2020, Eric Trump claimed Biden had “pledged to defund the police.” In reality, Biden has called for increased investment in community policing and the hiring of more police officers. During his March 2022 State of the Union address, he made his position clear: “The answer is not to defund the police. It’s to fund the police. Fund them. Fund them.”
For Hawkins, the need to correct the record in response to misinformation has been an important part of her job.
“We have a group that's working to watch for those things that we see politicians saying on their social media and then correcting them,” Hawkins said. “It's letting things kind of run wild on social media and unchecked that makes it to be fact in people's heads.”
Kenosha thrust into national spotlight
Kenosha, a suburb located between Milwaukee and Chicago with a population of about 100,000, is not used to being in the national spotlight. Its prior lack of notoriety is perhaps rivaled only by Ferguson, Missouri — a small town with population 21,203 where unrest broke out after the police shooting of Michael Brown in 2014.
“(Jacob Blake’s) shooting was an eye opener because we didn’t think something like that would happen in our community, our very nice, quiet community,” Adelene Greene, a member of the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism, said in a video posted to Facebook on the one year anniversary of the shooting. “And yet, it did.”
But in many ways, demographic trends in Kenosha created the perfect storm for crisis. In December 2020, sociological researchers at the Justice Lab at the University of Wisconsin-Madison published a paper about the social trends underlying the unrest. They found that Kenosha’s diversifying population created an environment ripe for racial tensions.
Black people as a percentage of total population more than doubled in a dozen of Wisconsin’s small cities between 2000 and 2010, the researchers wrote. Today, Kenosha’s population is 11.52% Black.
The researchers found that as the Black population rose in Kenosha, its police department also expanded and its budget increased — despite stable crime rates.
“These dynamics set the stage for the police violence, protests and violent backlash we see in Kenosha — and they are present in small cities across Wisconsin,” the researchers wrote. “If we do not grapple with these realities, we fear we may see many more Kenoshas.”
There is a divide between the city of Kenosha — where much of the Black and Latinx population resides — and those who live in surrounding rural areas, Hawkins said.
Kenosha is also divided politically. The town is essentially split half and half between Democrats and Republicans, Hawkins said, with the same urban-rural divide. She added that after major manufacturing plants in Kenosha closed down, declining union membership has helped Republicans pick up steam.
In 2016, Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate to win Kenosha County since Richard Nixon in 1972. In 2020, Trump lost Wisconsin, but he won Kenosha County again — and this time by a larger margin.
Carpenter, the owner of the office furniture store, has leaned into Kenosha’s political scene. In the aftermath of the unrest, he was bombarded with media requests, taking interview after interview and appearing on local news, Fox News, and in the right-wing website The Daily Caller.
Then came the call from the White House. Carpenter participated in a roundtable discussion with other small business owners about community safety, and he met then-President Trump for a photo op outside the ruins of his business.
“He didn't need to do that, you know, to put us on that stage with him,” Carpenter said. “It was cool that he did, just the mere fact that he wanted to pay attention to Kenosha.”
Trump visited Kenosha in the aftermath of the unrest to show support for law enforcement and business owners, despite local leaders raising concerns that his visit would inflame already high tensions. Two days after Trump’s visit, Biden came to Kenosha to meet with community members and Blake’s family. It was Biden’s first visit to Wisconsin that year.
Heather Wessling, vice president of the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, said seeing her hometown on the national news every day was troubling. Wessling said some people craved the attention and blew up the political aspect of the unrest, while she was focused on moving forward.
“You can't escape some of the national conflicts that we're having as a society, because they're happening at a local level. We were thrust into that conversation,” Wessling said. “But then you're kind of faced with the aftermath of rebuilding your community.”