We’re Jessie Opoien and Jack Kelly, politics reporters for the Cap Times, and we are thrilled to share the latest episode of the Wedge Issues podcast. This week, we spoke with state Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison.
Roys, an attorney and small business owner, was elected to the Senate in 2020. She previously served in the Assembly from 2009-2013. She now serves on the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee, which — among other things — revises the governor’s state budget proposal before it goes before the full Legislature.
In this episode, Roys talked with Jessie and Jack about budget negotiations, the state Supreme Court and abortion access.
And, of course, she was put through the rigors of the lightning round.
Enjoy the show!
