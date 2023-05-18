Kelda Roys 051723 06-05172023121938

State Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, is interviewed for the Wedge Issues podcast by Cap Times bureau chief Jessie Opoien and state politics reporter Jack Kelly at the Wisconsin state Capitol on Wednesday.

 RUTHIE HAUGE

We’re Jessie Opoien and Jack Kelly, politics reporters for the Cap Times, and we are thrilled to share the latest episode of the Wedge Issues podcast. This week, we spoke with state Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison.

Roys, an attorney and small business owner, was elected to the Senate in 2020. She previously served in the Assembly from 2009-2013. She now serves on the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee, which — among other things — revises the governor’s state budget proposal before it goes before the full Legislature.

In this episode, Roys talked with Jessie and Jack about budget negotiations, the state Supreme Court and abortion access.

And, of course, she was put through the rigors of the lightning round. 

Subscribe to Wedge Issues on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or anywhere else you find podcasts. We’ll have new episodes every other week. And be sure to subscribe to the weekly Wedge Issues newsletter here.

Enjoy the show!

And in case you missed them, listen to previous episodes of Wedge Issues here.

Jessie Opoien joined the Cap Times in 2013 and covers politics and state government as the Capitol bureau chief. She grew up in northeastern Wisconsin and prior to joining the Cap Times, covered education and local government at the Oshkosh Northwestern. You can follow her on Twitter @jessieopieSupport Jessie's work and local journalism by becoming a Cap Times memberTo comment on this story, submit a letter to the editor.