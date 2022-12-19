As the U.S. Department of Justice continues to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol — and the events that preceded and followed it — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is mum on whether the state’s slate of false presidential electors will face charges at the state level.
The Democratic attorney general, who was reelected to a second term in November, told the Cap Times he supports the federal probe and noted that the DOJ generally does not comment on potential or ongoing investigations.
“I support the federal government investigating and, where appropriate, prosecuting anybody who was involved in seditious conspiracy. And we've now seen some convictions of people, in connection with the insurrection, for seditious conspiracy,” Kaul said in an interview last week.
Wisconsin was one of seven battleground states in which Republican former President Donald Trump and his allies sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election by deploying slates of Republicans who signed certificates falsely declaring themselves the “duly elected electors” of their states.
Some Trump allies started floating the idea of “alternate electors” in early November 2020. On Nov. 18, 2020, Boston-area attorney Kenneth Chesebro sent a memo to Jim Troupis, a lawyer who represented Trump’s campaign in Wisconsin, laying out a strategy for the effort.
In Wisconsin, 10 Republicans gathered in the state Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, and signed papers falsely claiming Trump had won the state’s 10 electoral votes and sent them to the U.S. Senate, the National Archives, Wisconsin’s secretary of state and a federal judge. They did so on the same day the state’s Democratic electors met in the Capitol to officially cast the state’s electoral votes for President Joe Biden.
Several recounts, lawsuits and a nonpartisan audit confirmed that Biden won Wisconsin in 2020 by about 20,000 votes.
“It certainly appears that (the federal) investigation is ongoing. I saw the recent reporting about subpoenas being issued, including to some people in Wisconsin,” Kaul said. “So that process is ongoing. I'm confident that it will be a full and thorough investigation.”
A report released last week by New York University School of Law-affiliated Just Security uses Wisconsin as a case study for possible state-level criminal charges in the cases of fake electors.
The report lays out several statutes under Wisconsin’s criminal code, including a law researchers argue is the most relevant, making “falsely assuming to act as a public officer” a felony.
The researchers argue having prosecution at both the state and federal levels is “critical to prevent perpetrators from slipping through the cracks,” adding that state prosecutors might focus more on local offenders than their national counterparts. They argue a “two-pronged approach” is necessary.
“What I can say, generally speaking, and not specific to this case, but it's not unusual for there to be a federal investigation that leads to action at the state level,” Kaul said. “Ultimately decisions about criminal charges in the vast majority of cases in Wisconsin are up to (district attorneys). But that's as much as I can say on that issue.”