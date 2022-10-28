Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul and his Republican challenger, Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney both come from families with legacies of public service. And that was where their similarities ended during a televised debate Thursday evening.
Kaul, who is seeking a second term, cited his experience as a federal prosecutor, an attorney specializing in voting rights and, for the last four years, as the head of the state Department of Justice. As attorney general, Kaul, said, his top priority has been public safety.
“We have investigated and prosecuted some of the most serious crimes in the state of Wisconsin during the course of my administration,” Kaul said. “We've also delivered on issue after issue that we talked about in 2018: working to reform our sexual assault kit laws, hold big pharma accountable for its role in the opioid epidemic, hold polluters accountable and work to make our schools safer.”
Toney, who is serving his tenth year as the Fond du Lac County district attorney, noted that he is the president of the Wisconsin District Attorneys Association, and cited his extensive law enforcement endorsements, which include more than 100 sheriffs, district attorneys and police chiefs.
“You name it, I have personally prosecuted it. Cold case, homicide, sexual assault, domestic violence, racketeering, complex drug conspiracies,” Toney said, adding that Wisconsin needs “a prosecutor, and not a politician, leading our Department of Justice.”
Here are some takeaways from the debate:
Abortion
Disagreement over Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban has played a key role in the race, as Kaul is suing to overturn it and restore abortion access following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning the constitutional right to end a pregnancy. Kaul has also said he would not use DOJ resources to enforce the ban, arguing the agency’s priorities should be focused on fighting violent crime and drug trafficking.
“We have an obligation to defend state law and state agency decisions, and we do that whether or not I agree with those state agency decisions or the state law, and that's part of the role of being attorney general. What we don't have an obligation to do is to use our enforcement resources in a particular way when we are going out and affirmatively investigating and prosecuting people,” Kaul said.
Kaul also went after Toney for comments he made during an interview with PBS Wisconsin that aired earlier this month. Toney has said those comments were taken out of context, as he was answering a question about whether one could make a comparison between district attorneys declining to charge certain marijuana crimes and declining to prosecute abortion-related crimes.
“What I'd like to see is if we have DAs, maybe law enforcement, that just say, ‘We're not going to be investigating or enforcing (abortion cases),’ we need to give our attorney general the authority to prosecute (abortion cases). They already would have the technical authority to investigate it. And I think another approach would be allowing for adjoining counties to be able to investigate and enforce that abortion ban in Wisconsin to make sure that we have a level playing field across the state of Wisconsin,” Toney said in the PBS interview.
In Thursday’s debate, Toney said he would defend the existing abortion law, which makes only one exception for abortions that are deemed medically necessary to save the mother's life, but would also defend additional exceptions if they were enacted into law.
“We need an attorney general that's not going to pick and choose when to enforce the rule of law, even if they disagree,” Toney said.
Both candidates agreed that the law, as it currently stands, only allows for the prosecution of doctors, not women who receive abortions, and it would not allow for the prosecution of women who travel across state lines to receive an abortion.
Guns
Candidates were asked about a May 2022 ruling from the state Supreme Court that a disorderly conduct conviction cannot prevent a person from obtaining a concealed carry permit because it does not qualify as a domestic violence misdemeanor under federal law.
Kaul has urged the Legislature to pass a law to close the perceived loophole, and also noted during the debate that he supports a “red-flag" law, through which family members or police could ask a judge to temporarily remove firearms from a person considered to be a danger to themselves or others, along with expanding background checks for most gun purchases, including those made online or at gun shows.
“What we need to do is enforce the laws that we have on the books,” Toney said, arguing that the state already allows for mental health commitments.
Toney also argued that “we have violent felons that do not care what the law is,” adding that the state should impose mandatory minimum sentences for people who use guns to commit violent crimes.
PFAS
Kaul, along with Gov. Tony Evers, filed a lawsuit in July seeking compensation from 18 companies — three based in Wisconsin — for investigation and mitigation of PFAS contamination.
The lawsuit alleges the companies allowed for widespread contamination of the “forever chemicals,” despite knowing of their harmful effects on public health and the environment.
“Holding PFAS companies accountable for the contamination they have caused is critical. I was in Marinette in 2019. I heard from people who have been impacted by this contamination. People who are afraid to give their kids water out of the tap. I heard from people who are worried that folks in their class in their 30s had gotten cancer because of PFAS contamination,” Kaul said, adding that companies that have polluted should be the ones to pay for the clean-up.
Asked if he would continue the lawsuit, Toney did not commit to it, but said he has “a record as district attorney of protecting our environment.”
“What we'll do is review every single case that's been filed to see what direction we're going to go. I'm not going to prejudge some cases that I haven't had a chance to look at all of the information, but I will protect our environment. I will work with our business leaders, our communities, the DNR to make sure that we’re doing that, because we have to have clean water, we have to have clean air,” Toney said.
Election results
Both candidates committed to accepting the results of the Nov. 8 election.