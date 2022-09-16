Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday sued three Wisconsin district attorneys in counties where abortions were provided before the state’s 173-year-old ban on the procedure took effect in June.
Attorneys for the state Department of Justice raised the possibility of doing so earlier this week, in an effort to prevent delays in the lawsuit seeking to block enforcement of the ban.
Kaul and Gov. Tony Evers, both Democrats, filed the lawsuit in June — initially against the Republican-led Legislature — following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned its previous rulings in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.
The Democrats’ lawsuit argues that a series of abortion restrictions passed by Republicans over the last several decades supersedes the state’s ban, which has been on the books since 1849 but was unenforceable for nearly 50 years under Roe.
Last month, Republican legislative leaders sought to have the lawsuit dismissed. Attorneys for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and Senate President Chris Kapenga argued the challenge should be thrown out because the legislators aren’t capable of enforcing the law. Under the 1849 statute, district attorneys are the ones responsible for enforcing the criminal ban.
In a letter sent Monday by DOJ attorneys to the Republican legislators’ counsel, the attorneys said they believe the lawmakers are properly named as defendants, but that if Republicans didn’t withdraw their effort to dismiss the lawsuit by Thursday, DOJ will remove them and instead name the district attorneys of Dane, Milwaukee and Sheboygan counties (the only counties in Wisconsin where abortions were provided before Roe was overturned).
Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne and Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm have said they would not enforce the ban, while Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski has said he would.
Spokespeople for Vos, LeMahieu and Kapenga did not comment on the letter.
Clarity on the legality of abortion in Wisconsin is necessary so doctors “may act with knowledge of whether their conduct is legal and carry out their medical duties according to their professional responsibilities to their patients,” DOJ attorneys argued in Friday’s filing.
In addition, they argued, district attorneys “have an immediate need to know what abortion laws are enforceable so that they can administer the laws they are entrusted with.”
The lawsuit, filed in Dane County Circuit Court, is likely to make its way to the state Supreme Court.