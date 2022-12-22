There is a “critical need to invest in public safety” in the 2023-25 state budget and Wisconsin’s unprecedented surplus provides an opportunity to do so, Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a recent interview.
“Our justice system has been underfunded for decades in Wisconsin. And while there have been some notable investments made in the last four years, like (creating additional assistant district attorney positions in 2019), there's still a lot more work that needs to be done,” Kaul said.
Kaul, a Democrat, was reelected to a second term in November after a campaign during which crime and public safety dominated much of the conversation. In an interview, he outlined several of his priorities for the state budget and shared updates on key policy initiatives from his first term.
A report from the state Department of Administration released late last month projects Wisconsin will end the current fiscal year with a record-high $6.6 billion surplus. Kaul said a portion of that surplus should go toward public safety initiatives, at least in part by increasing shared revenue — the amount of unrestricted state dollars municipalities receive — to local governments.
“That would get more resources to local governments, which, among other things, fund local law enforcement,” he said.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers pledged during his reelection campaign to include a $91.4 million shared revenue funding boost in the next state budget, pointing to a memo from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau showing that, since 2011, state aid to communities was cut by more than 9% while public safety costs increased by more than 16%.
Kaul also pointed to a $115 million legislative package he introduced with Democratic lawmakers last year designed to boost funding for community policing, background checks, officer wellness grants and more. The Department of Justice is also requesting additional positions for its Department of Criminal Investigation, along with funds to continue operating its Office of School Safety, which has in recent years been supported by federal grant funds.
The attorney general said he hopes to meet with every member of the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee, and said he recently met with Rep. Alex Dallman, R-Green Lake.
“Public safety is an issue that we've been able to build bipartisan coalitions around,” Kaul said. “And it's an issue that Democrats and Republicans talked about a lot in the campaign we just had, so I'm hopeful that we will see legislators live up to what their folks were talking about in those campaigns and make significant investments in public safety.”
Asked to name the accomplishments that have defined his time in office, Kaul said he’s proud of the work DOJ does to investigate and prosecute some of the state’s most serious crimes, along with programs administered by the Office of School Safety. He also pointed to securing funding for law enforcement training and to expand the state’s treatment alternatives and diversion program.
Kaul also touted a law that took effect in July intended to prevent a backlog of sexual assault evidence kits from building up again in Wisconsin. The measure was enacted after years of bipartisan work.
The law establishes procedures for the collection and processing of sexual assault evidence kits — also referred to as rape kits — and requires law enforcement agencies to provide the state Department of Justice with more data on them than previously required. Prior to its passage, no such standards existed at the state level.