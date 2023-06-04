In the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, former state Sen. Kathy Bernier set herself apart from many of her Republican colleagues by denouncing former President Donald Trump and his allies for peddling lies about wrongdoing in the election.
She sparred with former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who led a partisan review of Wisconsin’s presidential vote that uncovered little new information about how the election was conducted. Bernier, at one point, deemed his work to be “a charade.”
Bernier didn’t seek reelection last year, and she left the Legislature in early January. However, as a former county clerk and election official, she’s not finished pushing back against election conspiracy theories in Wisconsin. In April, she joined Keep Our Republic, a nonprofit “dedicated to protecting a republic of laws and strengthening the checks and balances of our democratic electoral system.”
She now serves as Wisconsin state director for Keep Our Republic, leading a bipartisan advisory board that will work to provide election officials with best practices, among other things, as they prepare for the 2024 presidential election.
Why did you decide to work with Keep Our Republic?
Well, I think the bottom line is that there are many things in our society today that have jeopardized or are jeopardizing our republic, as we know it. When I was on a panel (debunking Wisconsin’s election review) with Ben Ginsburg and Bob Bauer (two election attorneys), I quoted Benjamin Franklin: "A republic, if we can keep it." And I was pretty passionate and emotional about that statement because I am concerned about our republic, as we know it, and there are a lot of unconventional threats that we've seen in the last several years.
One of my previous colleagues contacted me about serving with Keep Our Republic, and I contacted them, and we did some brainstorming about what we can do here in Wisconsin.
The battleground states, the purple states — Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin — are the states we're focusing on to bring attention to the election practices and procedures that they can know and trust, and that would help mitigate any kind of post-election drama. And so that's what we're going to do here in Wisconsin, with our advisory council that we put together, which is bipartisan. And we're going to focus on the electoral system post-election and take a look at some of the things that may jeopardize our republic come post election time and 2024.
What kind of work can we expect from Keep Our Republic in Wisconsin?
Well, in my previous life, I was a county clerk. And local governments in the state of Wisconsin are really closest to the people. So in order to reach out to leaders in communities throughout the state of Wisconsin, we want to partner with county clerks and municipal clerks to hold some educational seminars that will help bring in clergy and school officials and various leaders in communities to help educate them on electoral processes. Then they can disseminate that true and factual information to the public and to the people that they communicate with. Hopefully our tentacles will reach out throughout the state over the next year or two.
Keep Our Republic will not support candidates, correct?
You're absolutely right. We don't promote any particular candidate on either side of the political spectrum. We are a nonprofit, so we don't care who's on the ballot. But we do want to make sure that voters understand the processes that elections go through, the checks and balances, the mitigation that has been done to prevent any kind of nefarious behavior that may occur with the election itself as well as post-election activities. So that is providing factual information about the electoral system and no partisanship whatsoever.
You were critical of former President Trump and his allies in the aftermath of the 2020 election. As an expert on election administration here in the state, what are you watching for as we approach 2024?
I want to be a resource for municipal clerks … and I'm watching for any kind of intimidation when it comes to municipal clerks and election officials.
There's a fine line where election officials might get anxious or defensive when somebody wants to watch the process, and then those wanting to watch become intimidating toward the municipal clerks and/or the poll workers. So I think that's on the front end of this next election.
There's been a lot of accusations of election officials' misdeeds, supposedly, and/or poll workers, so I am a little concerned about that. So we'll be watching for that and helping educate the public on the process.
With that being said… sunlight is the best disinfectant and so municipal clerks and poll workers should not be too defensive when people want to watch and observe the electoral system because that is how we function here in the state of Wisconsin. All of that is open to the public for observation.
I've been watching some of the bills coming through the Legislature and one of the bills is to allow for video recording of election night activities, and I think that's a good thing. So you can sit down and you can go on Facebook Live or whatever and observe the process. And that will give a lot of confidence to the doubters out there.
How were you able to recruit both Democrats and Republicans to work with Keep Our Republic in Wisconsin?
Well, a little persuasion. Ari Mittleman, executive director of Keep Our Republic, set the stage, so the organization had contacted some of these individuals prior to me coming on. But I also have years of experience in the Legislature and as county clerk, so I just started making some phone calls and trying to find people who could make the time to give me some advice and counsel on Keep Our Republic Wisconsin and how we can best get the attention and the information out to the public in Wisconsin.
How Pennsylvania does things is different from Michigan, and how Michigan does things is different from Wisconsin. I feel Wisconsin is a little bit different than other states and I think that we have a good balance of Republicans and Democrats on our council, and we're going to have, I think, at some point, some good debate among our council members about what's the best avenue or ways to go about things. So I am just glad that we got the folks we did on the council.