From abortion rights and redrawn voting districts to gun control and job growth, Vice President Kamala Harris played all the hits to a small group of donors Thursday at a private campaign event in Milwaukee.
“We’ve got work to do,” Harris told a cheering crowd of supporters, “in terms of being that role model that we have been for the world and what it means to be a democracy. When you're a role model, people watch what you do to see if it matches what you say."
Harris urged her fellow Democrats to stay passionate for the upcoming presidential election cycle — for which Wisconsin is again expected to be a critical swing state — and celebrated what she hailed as big Democratic wins in the state recently. The group was gathered at a fundraising event at the North Point Lighthouse and Museum, where Harris was joined by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, and Arizona Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly.
The vice president pointed to the recent flipping of the state Supreme Court to a liberal majority, as well as the continued political success of Baldwin, who has won every election she has entered since she began her political life at the local level in Madison in 1986.
“You guys are doing it. You are handling it. What you did with your Supreme Court,” Harris said to the crowd. “People around the country were watching, and hoping and praying and believing that it could turn out well. You did it!”
Wisconsin voters in April elected former Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz to the state’s highest court, giving liberal justices their first majority in 15 years. Protasiewicz was sworn in Tuesday as conservative Justice Patience Roggensack retired.
President Biden won the state of Wisconsin by a small margin in the 2020 presidential election, flipping the state that former President Donald Trump had won in 2016. Harris pointed to the victory as a momentous contributor to the work the administration has accomplished since taking office in January 2021.
“Because of the work that you all did in 2020, in believing in the importance of civic participation as part of the measure of the strength of a democracy, we have accomplished so much,” Harris said.
But Harris’ celebrations came with a warning of what could come if Democrats don’t come out on top in 2024.
“There is a national agenda afoot,” Harris said, pointing to strict abortion bans and attacks on the LGBTQ+ community as examples. “And it is incumbent on us to stand strong and clear eyed… and fight for what is right.”
Harris warned of the risks to democracy, should the 2024 election not go her party’s way.
“The nature of democracy is such that there's kind of a duality,” Harris told fundraiser attendees Thursday afternoon. “On the one hand, it is very strong when it is intact. It is strong in terms of the strength it invests in its people, the protection and the preservation of individual rights and freedoms and liberty. And it is very fragile. It is only as strong as our willingness to fight for it.”
The vice president’s remarks came the same day former President Donald Trump appeared in federal court in Washington, D.C. to face charges of organizing a conspiracy to steal the 2020 election. Trump, the clear Republican frontrunner as he again campaigns for the presidency, pleaded not guilty Thursday.
The vice president’s comments were made during a fast-paced single-day visit to the Milwaukee area during which she touted the Biden administration’s work to expand access to broadband in a speech at a manufacturing plant in Kenosha and spoke at two campaign events about the importance of Wisconsin’s role in the 2024 election.
‘Bidenomics’ and billions in funding for broadband
During a short speech at the Sanmina manufacturing facility in Pleasant Prairie, Harris was joined by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimundo and Sen. Baldwin in announcing a plant expansion projected to bring an estimated 200 new jobs to the community.
The Biden administration has committed $1.4 billion in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to provide affordable high-speed internet to “everyone in Wisconsin.”
"High-speed internet is not a luxury," Harris said to a crowd of more than 100 gathered at the manufacturing factory on Thursday. "It is a basic necessity."
Harris and Raimundo announced that Finland-based telecommunications company Nokia plans to shift manufacturing of electronic parts required for broadband access to the factory in Pleasant Prairie, a suburb of Kenosha.
This is not the first Wisconsin stop on the national “Bidenomics” tour. The president himself visited Madison in February to speak at a labor union training center where he focused on what he called a “blue collar blueprint to rebuild America.”
Harris’ focus on infrastructure went beyond broadband access, pointing to the administration’s goal of replacing all lead pipes in the country over the next eight years – pending a reelection.
Harris’ remarks were spurned by Wisconsin GOP Chairman Brian Schimming, who issued a statement calling her visit “a failed attempt at damage control.”
The vice president’s visit is certain to be the first of many the Dairyland will see from candidates and their surrogates across the political spectrum. With the unpredictably purple nature of the swing state, Democrats are pushing for continued wins while the GOP has already begun work to pull back what used to be a far more conservative stronghold.
The first televised GOP presidential primary debate will be held in Milwaukee on Aug 23, and the Republican National Committee has named Milwaukee as the host city for its national convention next summer.