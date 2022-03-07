U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Monday signaled her interest in hearing a challenge to a recent Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that would enact electoral maps proposed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
The Republican-controlled Legislature on Monday asked the nation’s high court to block the state Supreme Court’s ruling, issued last Thursday. Later Monday, Barrett requested responses to the Legislature’s application from parties including Evers and the Wisconsin Elections Commission by 5 p.m. Friday.
A request for responses does not guarantee that the U.S. Supreme Court will take the case, but a 2018 Bloomberg Law report found it increases the likelihood from 1% to 5%.
On Friday afternoon, the Legislature asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to delay implementation of its own order pending appeal with the nation’s high court. In its filing, the Legislature only asked for a stay on the implementation of the Evers-drawn Assembly and state Senate districts — not his congressional districts.
The state Supreme Court on Monday set a deadline of 11 a.m. Wednesday for parties to respond to the Legislature's request for a stay.
The request with the Wisconsin Supreme Court — and now the nation’s high court — came just days after the state Supreme Court split 4-3 to implement voting maps drawn by Evers. The governor’s proposed maps were selected last week because they best complied with the court’s mandate that new district lines make as few changes to existing districts as possible, Justice Brian Hagedorn wrote in the majority opinion.
Evers told reporters on Monday the maps are “a step forward,” but “not where we need to be.”
In both its Friday filing with the state Supreme Court and Monday’s filing with the U.S. Supreme Court, the Legislature called the maps drawn by Evers “unconstitutional.”
“Wisconsin is now home to the 21st-century racial gerrymander,” the Legislature said in its Monday briefing before the nation’s high court. “Days ago, the Supreme Court of Wisconsin issued an opinion and order to resolve malapportionment claims with respect to Wisconsin’s existing state assembly and senate districts. In place of the existing districts, the court adopted the Wisconsin Governor’s proposed redistricting plan. Race dominated the drawing and adoption of this plan, the product of an untheorized and deeply wrong re-writing of the Voting Rights Act.”
The Legislature made similar assertions in its filing with the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
The state Supreme Court last week said there are “good reasons” to believe the Voting Rights Act requires a seventh majority-Black Assembly district in Milwaukee.
But, the Legislature said in its filing for a stay last week, citing case law from the 1990s, “There can be no ‘good reasons’ for maximizing the number of majority-minority districts by dialing down the existing Black population in the existing majority-Black districts to a 50-percent, as the ordered plans indisputably do.”
Lawmakers continued: “Ordering seven such districts instead of the existing six, because the parties showed it was ‘possible’ that they could be drawn … is no basis at all. That is not the test, and it hasn’t been the test for more than 25 years.”
Additional judicial involvement could put pressure on the Wisconsin Elections Commission to implement new voting boundaries in a timely manner. Meagan Wolfe, WEC’s administrator, said last fall that the election agency needed the new maps by March 1 in order to implement them ahead of important filing deadlines.
GOP lawmakers are not the only ones who plan to contest the state Supreme Court’s decision. State Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, has argued Evers’ maps would dilute the influence of Black voters.
On Monday, Taylor told Milwaukee’s FOX6 News she would also sue to challenge the maps — although she has not yet done so.
Evers told reporters on Monday, "The requirements put forth by the Supreme Court limited our options significantly. It passed 4-3 in the Wisconsin Supreme Court. There were not politics involved, we were just trying to make sure that votes count in this state."