A federal judge on Wednesday said Wisconsin voters with disabilities can receive help from a third party while casting their ballots — a decision in response to a lawsuit filed by four voters with disabilities following a July state Supreme Court decision that only a voter may return their ballot in person.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled in July that unmanned absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal. As a part of that lawsuit, it also heard arguments about who is allowed to place completed absentee ballots in the mail.
While the court didn’t rule on “whether the law permits a voter’s agent to place an absentee ballot in the mail on the voter’s behalf,” advice from Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe that voters should personally mail completed absentee ballots back to their local election clerks sparked concerns among the disabled voters filing the lawsuit.
“In combination with (the court’s ruling), Administrator Wolfe’s comments delivered a disturbing message to voters with disabilities: ballot-return assistance is prohibited in all circumstances throughout Wisconsin,” they wrote in their complaint last month, noting that ballot-return assistance (having another person return their absentee ballot in person or place it in the mail) is the only way they can vote absentee.
Judge James Peterson, of the Western District of Wisconsin, seemed to agree with the disabled voters’ arguments.
The judge said his ruling would “confirm plaintiffs’ federal rights to receive assistance in returning their absentee ballots so they can vote without fear that their ballots will be rejected or that they will be sanctioned for violating (state law).” He added that without his order, (disabled voters) risk losing their right to vote, which qualifies as an irreparable harm.”
The voters had previously expressed concerns that they could be hit with criminal charges if they had someone else return their ballots.
Peterson also ruled that WEC had until Sept. 9 “to provide written instructions to all Wisconsin municipal clerks that the Voting Rights Act requires that any Wisconsin voters who require assistance with mailing or delivering their absentee ballots to the municipal clerk because of a disability must be permitted to receive such assistance by a person of the voter’s choice, other than the voter’s employer or agent of that employer or officer or agent of the voter’s union.”
The judge added that since absentee ballots for November’s general election won’t start being mailed until Sept. 22, “there is still time to make sure that all voters receive consistent information and that clerks across the state will treat absentee ballots from disabled voters the same.”
Capitol Bureau Chief Jessie Opoien contributed to this report.