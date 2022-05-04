A Dane County judge on Wednesday ordered Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Assembly Chief Clerk Ted Blazel and the Assembly as a whole not to delete records from a three-month period — mostly the summer of 2021 — relating to Michael Gableman’s review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election.
The order from Dane County Circuit Court Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn comes in one of three records-related lawsuits brought by liberal watchdog group American Oversight. A different Dane County judge last month, Frank Remington, ordered Gableman and his staff to refrain from deleting any records related to his work that might be responsive to a different open records request from American Oversight.
“I'm frankly amazed that I have to say don't destroy records that are subject to an open records request, or order that to occur,” Bailey-Rihn said during a Wednesday court hearing. “I think all of us know what the law is.”
The judge also said that she would hold Vos and others in contempt if Gableman’s staff deletes records responsive to American Oversight’s request.
“The contractors (Gableman and his staff) are their agents, they’re under their control. So if those records get destroyed, I’m not holding the contractors in contempt,” Bailey-Rihn said. “I’m holding the people that are in control of those contractors in contempt because they are the ones that are responsible for the public records for that three-month period.”
The judge’s decision comes after an attorney representing Gableman before Remington, James Bopp, wrote a letter to the court saying the conservative attorney and his staff were deleting records they deemed “irrelevant or useless to the investigation.”
The order also comes after Ronald Stadler, an attorney for Vos, told Bailey-Rihn Wednesday that he cannot control whether or not Gableman and his staff delete records.
“They have to control their contractors,” Bailey-Rihn responded to Stadler’s comments.
Christa Westerberg, an attorney for American Oversight, questioned why Gableman and his staff continued to be paid by the Assembly if they were not following the terms of their contact — which includes records retention.
“If it’s that much of a wild west situation, I don’t know why we’re still in it,” she said.
Bailey-Rihn throughout the hearing continued to express confusion at Gableman’s apparent shrugging of the state’s open records law, given his background as a circuit court judge and Wisconsin Supreme Court justice.
The judge said she was “astounded” by Gableman’s conduct when it comes to records, “because he should know better.”
Bailey-Rihn also said she has “serious concerns” that any work was done by Gableman on his review during the three-month period in question. Remington has made similar assertions, saying that records related to the review he has examined lead him to believe that no serious review has taken place.
An additional hearing before Bailey-Rihn will be held May 19.