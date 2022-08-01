For the second time in as many weeks, a Dane County judge on Monday found that American Oversight, a liberal watchdog group suing for records related to Michael Gableman’s review of the 2020 election, is entitled to legal fees accrued in a lawsuit.
Judge Frank Remington, who has overseen one of four records-related lawsuits filed by American Oversight and found Gableman in contempt, ruled Monday that the Wisconsin Office of Special Counsel, which is led by Gableman, must pay more than $150,000 in legal expenses to American Oversight.
Remington’s decision, which came at the end of a court hearing that lasted almost three hours, means taxpayers, not Gableman himself, will be responsible for covering the watchdog group’s hefty legal bills.
It also comes just days after a separate Dane County judge, Valerie Bailey-Rihn, ruled last week that the Wisconsin Assembly must pay the legal expenses of American Oversight in a separate lawsuit related to records about the GOP-backed probe.
At the hearing last week, Bailey-Rihn criticized Gableman’s work, saying that “at least for the first part of this investigation, there was no actual work being done.”
“The taxpayers were paying $11,000 for somebody to sit at the New Berlin Library to learn about election law because they had no experience in election law,” she said of Gableman, adding that his work uncovered “absolutely” no substantial election fraud.
Remington has made similar assertions about Gableman’s work, which has been criticized as “bizarre” and “amateurish” by bipartisan election administration experts. After reviewing records related to the review, Remington concluded that little serious work had occurred.
The Cap Times reported in June on records that showed two retired police officers, hired to review the election before Gableman stepped in, earned a total of $11,251 for their work from June 1, 2021, until mid-to-late July 2021, even though they testified that they produced “almost no substantive work.”
A new contract signed in May shifted Gableman’s role from election reviewer to litigator, keeping him on the state’s payroll until lawsuits related to subpoenas he issued as part of the review are resolved. That contract reduced Gableman’s salary from $11,000 per month to $5,500.
Several recounts, lawsuits and a nonpartisan audit have confirmed that President Joe Biden won Wisconsin in 2020 by about 20,000 votes and that there was no widespread voter fraud in the state.
Capitol Bureau Chief Jessie Opoien contributed to this report.