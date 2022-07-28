A Dane County judge ruled Thursday that the Wisconsin Assembly must pay the legal expenses of a liberal watchdog group that has been suing Wisconsin officials for records related to a GOP-backed probe of the state’s 2020 presidential election.
Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn said the Assembly must pay tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees to Washington-based watchdog group American Oversight following Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and the Assembly’s failure to follow a court order and produce records related to the review — which is being led by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman.
Taxpayers will be on the hook for covering the fees.
After brief oral arguments in court Thursday, Bailey-Rihn declared “an award of attorneys’ fees is completely appropriate in this case.”
Bailey-Rihn has overseen two of four lawsuits filed by American Oversight focused on records related to Gableman’s work. Thursday marked her last hearing in the cases, as she’s retiring from the bench at the end of the week.
At the hearing, the judge criticized Gableman’s work.
“Here, I guess what we found out from this long and tortuous road is that, at least for the first part of this investigation, there was no actual work being done,” Bailey-Rihn said. “The taxpayers were paying $11,000 for somebody to sit at the New Berlin Library to learn about election law because they had no experience in election law,” she added about Gableman.
Bailey-Rihn also said Gableman’s work uncovered “absolutely” no substantial election fraud.
The judge on Thursday declined to award punitive damages against Vos and the Assembly in addition to mandating they cover American Oversight’s legal expenses.
“(The) whole purpose in punitive damages is to punish wrongdoing by the individual doing the wrongdoing,” she said from the bench Thursday. “Here, (those doing) the wrongdoing and who will end up paying these fees are two different people and I think the people of the state of Wisconsin have been punished enough for this case.”