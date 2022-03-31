A Wisconsin judge on Wednesday found Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in contempt of court for failing to release documents in response to a public records request related to a GOP-backed review of the state’s 2020 presidential election.
The order, from Dane County Circuit Judge Valeria Bailey-Rihn, is the latest in a series of records-related legal defeats for the speaker. American Oversight, a liberal watchdog group based in Washington, brought three open records lawsuits against Vos and Michael Gableman, the conservative former state Supreme Court justice leading the review. Bailey-Rihn is overseeing two of the cases.
Vos, along with his staff counsel, Steve Fawcett, was forced by the judge to give sworn testimony about their efforts to produce the documents. “That testimony,” Bailey-Rihn wrote in her order, “revealed a collective and abject disregard for the Court’s order: Robin Vos had delegated the search for contractors’ records to an employee who did nothing more than send one vague email to one contractor.”
Under the contempt order Vos and the Assembly must turn over the records within 14 days. It also requires Vos and the Assembly to pay $1,000 per day if they fail to do so.
Bailey-Rihn also ordered lawmakers to pay for some of American Oversight’s legal fees. Taxpayers will likely pay the bulk of the aforementioned monetary penalties.
American Oversight originally asked Bailey-Rihn to hold Vos in contempt in early December. Before Wednesday, she declined to do so.
The review being led by Gableman has been “bizarre” and “amateurish,” bipartisan election administration experts told the Cap Times. Additionally, the judge overseeing another one of the records-related lawsuits said records he reviewed showed that there has been little sign of a thorough investigation by Gableman and his staff.
Gableman earns $11,000 monthly, also paid by taxpayers, for his work.