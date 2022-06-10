A Dane County judge on Friday found the Wisconsin Office of Special Counsel, led by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, in contempt of court after determining it had not complied with a previous court order.
Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington declined Friday to issue sanctions against the office, saying he will outline them in a written order at a later date.
Remington denied motions to hold the state Assembly and its speaker, Robin Vos, R-Rochester, in contempt.
The decision from Remington came after Gableman, a conservative attorney leading a GOP-backed review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election, refused to answer questions at a Friday court hearing about his office’s handling of documents related to his election review.
Gableman’s testimony, which began after a series of failed procedural efforts from his attorney to adjourn the hearing, lasted about four minutes. He did not answer questions from an attorney representing liberal watchdog group American Oversight, and offered fiery criticism of Judge Remington.
While on the stand, Gableman accused Remington of acting as an advocate for American Oversight instead of as an objective party.
“(It is) my firm belief that this judge has abandoned his role as a neutral magistrate,” Gableman said on the stand. “When the judge starts telling my office that, ‘If I were you, I'd get a lawyer because you could go to jail,’ all of a sudden I somehow think that my personal rights are at stake, too.”
With both Remington and Christa Westerberg, an attorney for American Oversight, unable to get a word in because of Gableman’s interjections, Remington warned the former state Supreme Court justice of his role as a witness.
“You have had a long and storied career serving the public. … I do not need to tell you that I expect you to control yourself in the behavior that I expect of a witness on the stand,” Remington said. “No question has been asked of you. You are not given the opportunity to make a speech.”
Still, Gableman argued further with the judge, saying he refused to be “railroaded.”
“I thought the only issue at play in this whole thing was 97 documents that we were late getting over to Ms. Westerberg, and the whole question is should we be held in contempt,” Gableman contended to the court. “Now I find out your intent is to let her do a fishing expedition. No more. I'm silent.”
He refused to answer any further questions from Westerberg, concluding his testimony.
Gableman’s testimony stemmed from a lawsuit about his handling of records related to his review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election. The lawsuit was filed by American Oversight, which is engaged in three such lawsuits in Dane County.
The former state Supreme Court justice was required to testify after Remington on Wednesday ruled against an attempt from Gableman’s attorneys to quash a subpoena compelling his appearance.
"There's no factual basis for quashing the subpoena based on inconvenience to Mr. Gableman,” Remington said Wednesday. Gableman’s attorney indicated earlier this week that Gableman was supposed to be traveling Friday.
Remington held the hearing Friday to determine if Gableman and his staff intentionally deleted records in response to a request from American Oversight. He said Wednesday that they could be held in contempt if they had intentionally deleted responsive records.
In March, after reviewing hundreds of pages of documents Remington ordered Gableman to turn over to the court, the judge determined that the former state Supreme Court justice had not been conducting a serious review.
Then in late April, Remington ordered Gableman and his staff not to delete any records that might be responsive to American Oversight’s request. He made the ruling after James Bopp, an attorney for Gableman, indicated the conservative lawyer and his staff often deleted records they deemed “irrelevant or useless to the investigation.”
Remington’s written contempt ruling, which will be issued at a later date, will determine the sanctions for Gableman’s office.
