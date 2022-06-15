A Dane County judge on Wednesday ordered Michael Gableman, the GOP-backed attorney leading a review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election, to pay $2,000 per day until he complies with a prior court order and turns over records related to his probe.
Judge Frank Remington found Gableman in contempt of court last week following a contentious court hearing in which the former state Supreme Court justice refused to answer questions about his handling of records.
During that hearing, Gableman interrupted Remington and Christa Westerberg, an attorney for liberal watchdog group American Oversight, numerous times during his four minutes on the stand.
He accused Remington of being an advocate for American Oversight and, both on the stand and while waiting to testify, disparaged the judge and Westerberg.
At one point, while waiting to testify, Gableman enacted an imaginary conversation between Remington and Westerberg.
“That’s what you were saying, right Ms. Westerberg?” Gableman said, acting as Remington.
“Oh, yes,” he responded, as Westerberg.
“Why don’t you come right up to the bench, Ms. Westerberg? Why don’t you come back into my chambers so you can dictate what—” Gableman said as Remington. He was interrupted by attorney Ron Stadler, who tapped on the live microphone.
“I know. I don’t care,” Gableman said.
In his Wednesday ruling, Remington admonished Gableman for his behavior, writing that the former justice’s “demeaning conduct has discredited the profession and every other person sworn ‘to commit themselves to live by the constitutional processes of our system.’”
“Wisconsin demands more from its attorneys,” Remington wrote.
“Gableman’s conduct was an affront to the judicial process and an insult to Atty. Westerberg, by their very suggestion that she is not capable of litigating without the help of the judge," Remington wrote. “The sophomoric innuendo about Atty. Westerberg coming back to chambers is a sad reminder that in 2022, woman lawyers still have to do more than be excellent at their job.”
The judge said the “circus” Gableman created on Friday “irreparably damaged the public's perception of the judicial process.”
Remington also said he would refer Gableman to the office that oversees disciplinary actions against attorneys and judges in Wisconsin. The judge wrote he “cannot ignore Gableman’s disruptive conduct and misogynistic comments about a fellow lawyer. All lawyers are obligated to report this form of professional misconduct.”
In March, after reviewing hundreds of pages of documents Remington ordered Gableman to turn over to the court, the judge determined that the former state Supreme Court justice had not been conducting a serious review. The review has cost taxpayers almost $1 million so far, with that number likely to grow as litigation related to the review continues.
Then in late April, Remington ordered Gableman and his staff not to delete any records that might be responsive to American Oversight’s request. He made the ruling after James Bopp, an attorney for Gableman, indicated the conservative lawyer and his staff often deleted records they deemed “irrelevant or useless to the investigation.”