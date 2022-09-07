A Waukesha County judge on Wednesday ruled from the bench that election clerks can’t fill in missing information from absentee ballot envelopes, a victory for Republicans just weeks ahead of November’s midterm elections.
Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Aprahamian’s ruling came in response to a lawsuit, backed by the GOP-controlled Legislature, filed in July by three voters and the Republican Party of Waukesha County. Aprahamian declined on Wednesday to stay his own ruling, meaning it went into effect immediately. He also gave the Wisconsin Elections Commission five days to notify local elections clerks that commission guidance issued in 2016 about curing ballots was invalid.
Under Wisconsin law, absentee ballots must be submitted with a witness’ signature and address. WEC issued unanimously approved guidance in 2016 allowing clerks to complete missing information without contacting an absentee voter “if clerks are reasonably able to discern any missing information from outside sources” — for example, if the clerk knows the voter and their address personally, or the clerk is able to verify the witness or voter's address on their own.
Commission guidance doesn’t carry the force of law, but it provides support for the state’s 1,850 municipal clerks and 72 county clerks who administer elections.
Clerks had operated under WEC’s absentee ballot guidance since 2016, but it was subjected to additional scrutiny in elections administered after the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, the Legislature's Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules instructed WEC to either scrap the guidance or establish it through the state’s emergency rule process. The commission voted 4-2 in January to implement the guidance through an emergency rule — which put it under JCRAR’s jurisdiction to strike down. JCRAR did that in July.
Although the emergency rule was suspended, WEC’s 2016 guidance had remained in place until Wednesday. The commission deadlocked on a motion to rescind that guidance last month, meaning it was left in place until Aprahamian’s ruling.
An appeal of the decision is likely, and the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court, which has sided with Republicans on voting issues in the past — including banning unmanned absentee ballot drop boxes in July — could be called on to settle the matter.
Capitol Bureau Chief Jessie Opoien contributed to this report.