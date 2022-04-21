A Dane County judge on Thursday ordered Michael Gableman, the conservative attorney leading a GOP-backed review of the state’s 2020 presidential election, to refrain from deleting any records related to his work that might be responsive to a pending open records request from liberal watchdog group American Oversight.
The order from Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington came after court filings showed Gableman and his staff were deleting records they deemed “irrelevant or useless to the investigation.”
“In light of this standard procedure, the OSC routinely deletes documents and text messages that are not of use to the investigation,” reads a letter from James Bopp, an attorney representing Gableman in an open records lawsuit. “An irrelevant or useless document includes documents that the OSC is not intending to further investigate, and is not intending to rely upon for its recommendations or reports.”
That letter was included in a Wednesday court motion from American Oversight asking Remington to bar Gableman from deleting records.
Remington sided with the liberal watchdog group Thursday.
In his order, Remington said “until further order of this court, (Gableman) is ordered not to delete or destroy any record that is or may be responsive to the (American Oversight’s) original request.”
Remington in March found that records Gableman had submitted to the court showed that the conservative former state Supreme Court justice’s work had not amounted to a serious review.
Gableman, who earns $11,000 per month in taxpayer money, has been leading a team of about 10 staffers staffers in reviewing the state’s 2020 vote since last summer. His contract with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who authorized the review, expires at the end of April. However, in light of ongoing lawsuits related to Gableman’s work, the GOP-backed attorney will likely stay in the public’s consciousness into July.