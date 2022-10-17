Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday sent letters to five Milwaukee-area television stations asking them not to air an ad attacking him, contending the Republican-produced ad “contains multiple assertions that are demonstrably not true.”
The ad, paid for by Wisconsin Freedom PAC, an independent expenditure committee affiliated with the Republican Attorneys General Association, claims Kaul “doesn’t care about” police and prosecutors. A parody of the popular show “Law & Order,” the ad says Kaul cut funding for the state’s crime lab and officer training and hollowed out the state prosecutor’s office.
In the letters, Christopher Meuler, a campaign attorney for Kaul, rejected those claims, calling into question the ad’s source: a press release from the Milwaukee Police Association — the union representing Milwaukee’s police officers — endorsing Kaul’s Republican challenger, Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney.
Meuler, in the letters, noted that MPA did not provide a citation in the press release for its claim that “Kaul cut funds for the crime lab.”
“Nor could it,” Meuler wrote. “Attorney General Kaul requested increased funding for the State Crime Lab in each budget during his tenure. No reasonable reading of the budgets submitted by AG Kaul nor his public positions would support that he ‘cut funding’ for the State Crime Lab as funding for the Crime Lab increased during AG Kaul’s administration.”
Additional funding was provided for the crime lab — though at a lower level than Kaul had requested — in the state’s 2019-2021 budget.
The letters, which were sent to WDJT (CBS58), Spectrum News 1, WISN-12, WITI (Fox 6) and WTMJ4, also rejected the ad’s claim that the attorney general cut funding for officer training. Kaul has requested additional funding for law enforcement officer training in both budgets since he has taken office, and made a similar request in his proposal for the state’s next budget cycle.
The state’s most recent budget included an additional $4 million for officer training.
“It is clear that funding for law enforcement training also increased during AG Kaul’s administration,” Meuler wrote.
Kaul’s attorney also contended that the ad’s claim that the attorney general “gutted (the) state prosecutors office” during his first term is false. Meuler pointed to additional assistant district attorney positions created in both budgets during Kaul’s first term in office as proof he has bolstered, not hollowed out, prosecutor positions.
“There is a difference between debating versus peddling false information,” Meuler wrote in the letters. “As demonstrated herein, the assertions in the ad at issue aren’t even arguably true.”
Representatives from the five TV stations did not respond to questions about whether they will continue to air the ad. An official for RAGA did not respond to questions about whether the group stands by the claims in the ad.
Kaul and Toney will face off in the Nov. 8 general election.