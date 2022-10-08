After weeks of sparring over the airwaves and in the press, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes faced off in their first televised debate Friday night.
The Republican incumbent and his Democratic challenger clashed, as they have throughout the campaign, on hot-button issues including crime, abortion and the aftermath of the 2020 election.
Here are some takeaways from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association debate:
Public safety
In the shadow of the trial of Darrell Brooks — who faces 76 criminal counts from the Waukesha Christmas parade attack — the candidates were asked whether conditions for bail should be determined by a defendant’s perceived threat to public safety rather than the ability to pay.
“Under my plan, dangerous people don’t get to buy their way out of prison,” Barnes, who supports eliminating cash bail, said. “Now, Sen. Johnson may not have encountered a problem he couldn’t buy his way out of, but that’s not reality for the majority of people in this state.”
Barnes said his positions on public safety have been “sensationalized” and “mischaracterized.”
Johnson argued that cash bail serves as a way to keep dangerous criminals in jail
“If you want to reduce crime, first of all, you have to fully fund the police,” Johnson said.
Asked what role Congress should play in reducing violent crime, Barnes advocated for giving communities the resources needed to prevent crime from occurring, including funding for schools and opportunities for good-paying jobs.
Barnes also spoke in favor of expanding background checks for gun purchases, while Johnson argued “if gun control were the solution,” problems with gun violence would already be solved.
Johnson again argued that law enforcement needs more support, and said society needs a push to “renew faith” and “strengthen families.”
Abortion
Barnes, whose mother has spoken openly about the abortion she had before he was born, said he would vote to codify the right to abortion that was guaranteed under the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision.
“Every woman should be able to make that decision, and doctors shouldn't have to live under the threat of being criminalized for helping women through their most difficult decisions,” Barnes said.
Johnson argued the issue shouldn’t be decided by courts or lawmakers, and instead said the issue should be put to voters in a referendum. There is currently no mechanism to do so under Wisconsin law, and Republican legislators recently rejected an effort by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to create such a process.
“We all agree that society has a responsibility to protect life. But at what point does society have the responsibility to protect life in the womb? I want the people to decide that,” Johnson said.
2020 election and Jan. 6 attack
Both candidates said Vice President Mike Pence did the right thing by certifying the results of the 2020 election.
But Johnson said the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was a “non-issue,” arguing voters should be more focused on the riots that occurred in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in 2020.
“I was not impacted by what was happening at the Capitol. I didn't know what's happening until I turned on the TV,” Johnson said, adding that he has condemned the violence that took place that day.
Barnes argued that Johnson “can make whatever comparisons (to other riots) that he wants to, but the reality is this was an attempted overthrow of the government about trying to overturn a free and fair election.”
Minimum wage
Barnes noted that he has supported increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour since 2014.
“There's no reason that people who work full-time should struggle to pay the bills. But that is the reality right now,” Barnes said.
Johnson said he would consider supporting a move to increase the federal minimum wage and index it to inflation, but also voiced concerns with the government getting involved with setting wages.
The candidates will debate for a second and final time on Thursday at 6 p.m.