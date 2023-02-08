DEFOREST — President Joe Biden on Wednesday used a visit to the Madison area — his first stop on a multistate swing following his Tuesday night State of the Union address — to outline what he called “a blue collar blueprint to rebuild America.”
The president focused his 25-minute speech, which he delivered at the Laborers' International Union of North America (LIUNA) training center in DeForest, on his economic policies, emphasizing connections between a number of federal initiatives and Wisconsin’s economy.
Touting job creation and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden declared that his administration is “building an economy from the bottom up and the middle out.”
“I ran for president to fundamentally change things, to make sure the economy works for everyone so we can all feel pride in what we do,” Biden said during his address Tuesday night. He echoed that sentiment on Wednesday, telling the crowd of union workers and invited guests that organized labor will be critical to building infrastructure projects funded by a $1 trillion bipartisan bill he signed in November 2021.
Biden arrived in Madison around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Wearing his signature aviator sunglasses, he walked off Air Force Once and was greeted at Truax Field by Gov. Tony Evers and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. The three Democrats posed together for a selfie.
The stop was the first of several across the country, as Biden touts his administration’s accomplishments from the last two years. He urged Congress on Tuesday to help him “finish the job” of rebuilding the economy, the focus of his multistate swing.