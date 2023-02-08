DEFOREST — President Joe Biden on Wednesday used a visit to the Madison area — his first stop on a multistate swing following his Tuesday night State of the Union address — to outline what he called “a blue collar blueprint to rebuild America.”
The president focused his 25-minute speech, which he delivered at the Laborers' International Union of North America (LIUNA) training center just north of Madison, on his economic policies, emphasizing connections between a number of federal initiatives and Wisconsin’s economy.
Touting job creation and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden declared his administration is “building an economy from the bottom up and the middle out.”
“I ran for president to fundamentally change things, to make sure the economy works for everyone so we can all feel pride in what we do,” Biden said during his address Tuesday night.
He echoed that sentiment on Wednesday, telling the crowd of union workers and invited guests that organized labor will be critical to rebuilding American infrastructure funded by a $1 trillion bipartisan bill he signed in November 2021.
"Wall Street did not build this country,” Biden told the crowd in DeForest. “The middle class built this country and unions built the middle class."
Sarah Varga, an apprentice and LIUNA member who specializes in road work and utilities, testified to the benefits of union jobs as she introduced the president before his speech, praising him as “the best president in history for unions.”
The apprenticeship program Varga joined has been bolstered by federal grant funds.
“Working as a union laborer has taught me I do not need a college degree to have a good-paying, family-supporting job with great wages, health care and a pension,” Varga said.
The president said his economic policies are intended to restore the “pride, self-esteem and sense of self worth” that communities across the country have lost as they shed blue collar jobs over the last two decades.
“We’re building an economy where no one's going to be left behind,” Biden said. “My economic plan is about investing in places, people that have been forgotten.”
One way to do that, he said during Wednesday’s speech, is to crack down on “junk fees” — “those hidden surcharges businesses use to make you pay more.” He said eliminating those fees will give Americans “a little more breathing room.”
Biden also promised to protect Social Security and Medicare — two federal programs some Republicans have eyed cuts to — saying American workers deserve to reap the benefits of the programs they’ve paid into. In doing so, he also bashed Wisconsin’s Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson for suggesting the programs should require annual congressional approval.
“Come on, man,” he said of Johnson.
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel criticized Biden’s Wisconsin speech in a statement.
“Biden’s victory lap is out of touch with American families who are struggling to keep up with Biden’s failed economy,” she said. “Every day is a crisis for American workers facing rising costs to feed their families, yet Joe Biden continues to deflect, divide, and duck blame without offering solutions."
Brian Schimming, chair of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, made similar assertions, saying in a statement that “Biden’s first reelection campaign stop in Madison will do nothing to improve his standing with Wisconsin voters.”
The president won Wisconsin by about 20,000 votes in 2020.
Biden arrived in Madison around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Wearing his signature aviator sunglasses, he walked off Air Force One accompanied by a group that included U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, and was greeted at Truax Field by Gov. Tony Evers and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. Biden, Evers and Rhodes-Conway posed together for a selfie, and the three Wisconsin Democrats spoke to the LIUNA crowd before Varga's and Biden’s remarks.
Evers said Wisconsin is seeing the benefits of federal programs including the American Rescue Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CHIPS and Science Act (which provides funding for semiconductor manufacturing and emerging technology research) and the Inflation Reduction Act “firsthand.”
“Our economy is in its strongest position ever in our state’s history,” Evers said.
Rhodes-Conway also praised those initiatives, noting that the city’s bus rapid transit project is moving forward thanks in large part to federal grant funds.
The stop was the first of several across the country, as Biden touts his administration’s accomplishments from the last two years. He urged Congress on Tuesday to help him “finish the job” of rebuilding the economy, the focus of his multistate swing.