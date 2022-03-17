Two years after Wisconsin's first emergency order banning mass gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic was issued, a Republican attorney general candidate is going after his primary opponent for having enforced it.
Attorney and former state Rep. Adam Jarchow launched a digital ad campaign on Thursday with three videos criticizing Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney for having filed criminal complaints against people who violated Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' safer-at-home order in 2020.
Toney charged 10 people with misdemeanors in April 2020, but eventually dropped all the charges.
Jarchow's ads highlight two cases in particular.
In one, the owner of the Sunset on the Water bar and restaurant on Lake Winnebago was charged, along with an employee and a customer, after the customer told a sheriff's deputy she had been eating and socializing with friends in the dining area for about an hour.
In another, a person who rented out a large vacation property on VRBO was charged after not making clear to guests that the pool was closed under the state's emergency order.
"Could you imagine getting charged for a crime for grabbing a beer while you waited for takeout?" Jarchow asks in one of the ads, titled "Drinking Beer is a Crime."
In another, called "Swimming is a Crime," the Polk County Republican promises to "always protect our God-given rights and freedoms from government overreach" while criticizing Toney for charging the VRBO renter.
"Two years ago, Tony Evers closed our schools, our churches and our small businesses, while I worked for free to help overturn that illegal order. Eric Toney sided with Evers and enforced his devastating policy," Jarchow says in the third ad.
Toney was first elected to his current post in 2012 and is now serving his third term. His campaign announcement stressed the importance of having "an attorney general who has personal experience fighting crime in Wisconsin."
He has stressed throughout his campaign that his office never prosecuted anyone for violating the state's mask mandate, issued by Evers in August 2020. Toney told the Fond du Lac County Health Department he wouldn't enforce the requirement because he believed it to be unlawful.
The state Supreme Court struck down the mask mandate in March 2021, ruling that Evers needed legislative approval to extend the emergency orders that established and extended the mandate.
"I am the only candidate in this race with a consistent record of standing up to the liberal politicians and the Madison swamp," Jarchow said in a statement. "We need an attorney general with the judgment and political backbone to restore leadership at the Department of Justice, not another ‘go along to get along’ politician."
Jarchow's campaign declined to share how much it is spending on the digital ad campaign.
Jarchow and Toney will compete in the Aug. 9 primary election. The winner will go on to face Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul on Nov. 8.