Wisconsin Republicans didn't exactly invent the idea of asking a Supreme Court Justice to recuse herself on cases they consider to be a conflict of interests.
Recusal controversies have been bubbling up with the Wisconsin Supreme Court for years.
What's new this time is that the state GOP is threatening to impeach liberal Justice Janet Protasiewicz if she doesn't stay away from cases involving Wisconsin's legislative district maps.
How did Wisconsin politics get to this point, and what does it all mean?
Last month Wisconsin Republicans filed a motion with the state Supreme Court requesting that newly elected Justice Janet Protasiewicz recuse herself from two cases involving the state’s legislative district maps. GOP lawmakers have said they’d consider impeaching the justice if she does not.
Republicans argue Protasiewicz has prejudged the case based on comments she made about the legislative maps on the campaign trail. They also say a campaign donation she received from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin means the new justice won’t be impartial, despite the fact that conservative members of the same court accept donations from Wisconsin’s GOP.
The April election shifted the balance of the court to a 4-3 liberal majority. Protasiewicz’s 11 point victory over her conservative opponent Dan Kelly was seen as a watershed moment for Democrats in a state that has been under tight Republican control for over a decade.
In the last 15 years there have been a number of instances when justices on the Wisconsin Supreme Court were asked to recuse themselves from a case. But this time, the ideological camps have switched sides.
University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School’s State Democracy Research Initiative recently released an explainer on judicial recusals given their new prominence in Wisconsin.
“It is not atypical for recusal motions to be brought early in litigation,” said Robert Yablon, the initiative’s co-director.
Yablon said every two to three years there’s been a recusal controversy in Wisconsin, noting that “a lot of it comes down to the changing nature of judicial elections and campaigns.”
The State Democracy Research Initiative report notes that in the request for Protasiewicz to recuse herself, Wisconsin’s political parties have flipped from their usual stances on the topic.
GOP lawmakers argue in their filing with the court that statements made by Protasiewicz during the campaign and a nearly $10 million donation from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin warrant her recusal from the redistricting cases.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has said he believes impeachments should be rare, but he’d consider it if Protasiewicz does not recuse.
Historically, conservative lawmakers and judges have favored a high bar for recusal but in this case they are seeking to expand the practice, Yablon said. Wisconsin’s liberal lawmakers and judges usually advocate for stricter recusal requirements, but here the law school report says they are “reminding their conservative colleagues of the limited scope of existing recusal law and doctrine.”
What’s behind the request for Protasiewicz to recuse?
Justice Protasiewicz called the state’s maps “unfair” and “rigged” while running for her seat on the bench. In March, Protasiewicz told The Cap Times she would “enjoy taking a fresh look at the gerrymandering question,” a comment cited in the motion filed by Republicans.
The GOP motion said these factors mean Protasiewicz has pre-judged the two cases. They say recusal is necessary based on the U.S. Constitution and state judicial ethics rules.
A case challenging Wisconsin’s legislative maps was filed less than 24 hours after Protasiewicz was sworn in, cementing the liberals’ 4-3 majority on the court. It argues the state’s district maps are a partisan gerrymander, and asks the court to rule on constitutionality of the maps and calls for special elections for some Senate districts.
Although the Democratic Party of Wisconsin contributed money to Protasiewicz’s campaign, they are not a party in the redistricting cases.
Protasiewicz said she was committed to “fairness and impartiality” at her swearing-in on Aug. 1.
For both political parties in Wisconsin, the control over the Supreme Court is related to control over redistricting.
UW-Madison political scientist Howard Schweber said Republicans would be much less competitive in Wisconsin if the maps were redrawn.
“A threat to the gerrymander is an existential threat to their hold on power,” Schweber said.
Each side of the political aisle sees the Wisconsin Supreme Court as essential to their ability to advance their legislative priorities.
“The Republicans’ hope is that this liberal court event is a blip and that they can survive it and maintain their control over state government,” said Schweber.
“The Democrats’ hope is that it's not a blip, it's a harbinger of a tidal shift in Wisconsin political consciousness.”
How can a Supreme Court justice respond?
Recusal from a case is ultimately up to the justice.
“Each justice decides individually whether to grant or deny the recusal motion,” said Yablon. “And the practice in Wisconsin has been that then there is no further review by the court as a whole.”
What is the impeachment process?
Yablon said it is “very unlikely” that the comments made by Protasiewicz on the campaign trail and the donation from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin constitute grounds for impeachment under the Wisconsin Constitution.
“Impeachment exists for instances of corrupt conduct, or crimes and misdemeanors,” Yablon said.
Whether or not Protasiewicz’s future actions meet the grounds for impeachment, lawmakers could still pursue it.
In Wisconsin, a simple majority of votes in the state Assembly are needed to impeach a justice and a two-thirds majority of Senate votes are required to convict and remove them from office. Republicans recently gained that two-thirds Senate majority.
At that point, the legality of the impeachment itself could be challenged in court.
Protasiewicz has not yet ruled on any case.
“When they're saying she's prejudged the case, there's a little bit of irony there in that they are themselves prejudging what might happen in this litigation that has not yet played out,” Yablon said.
If a Supreme Court justice is removed from office, the governor is tasked with appointing a replacement.
“There's a provision of the Wisconsin Constitution that says that once a judicial officer is impeached then they are not allowed to sit and hear cases until the Senate disposes of the impeachment and either convicts and removes or acquits,” Yablon said.
That means lawmakers could essentially keep the justice on the court, but off the bench.
“So once the Assembly acts, it would seem as though there would be some period of time where she wouldn't be allowed to do her job,” Yablon said.
Has this happened before?
Yes. Wisconsin has a robust recent history of recusal controversies regarding both campaign donations and comments made prior to an election, most notably in 2008 and 2015.
In 2008, former conservative Justice Michael Gableman ran a tough-on-crime campaign for the state’s high court. He was then asked to recuse himself from a criminal case. He denied the motion.
Regarding campaign finance, in 2015, conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justices heard a case in which conservative interest groups that had supported the campaigns of conservative justices with issue ads — Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, Citizens for a Strong America, and the Wisconsin Club for Growth — were parties to the case. A special prosecutor asked at least one of them to recuse themselves because of potential conflicts of interest, but none of them did.
Has there always been intense partisanship on the court?
Wisconsin political scientists and legal experts say the increase in recusal controversies is a symptom of the increased politicization of the court. While partisanship of the Wisconsin Supreme Court has increased in the last 15 years, it is not a body that can be entirely free of politics by design.
Wisconsin is one of 24 states where Supreme Court justices have to be elected to their positions.
“With that inevitably comes judicial campaigns. That means that those campaigns need to be financed. That means that there are going to be statements from the candidates made on the campaign trail,” Yablon said.
“The presumption is that despite those things, when the judge or justice takes office, they will put that aside and take the cases on their merits and reach a decision according to law,” he said.
In 2002, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the case, Republican Party of Minnesota vs. White, that judicial candidates have a First Amendment right to speak about political issues while running for office.
Yablon said that ruling had an impact on the political nature of the judicial campaigns we’ve seen since.
“From that point forward, you were getting more outspoken judicial candidates than you had in the past and then maybe even more significantly than that, you have had judicial elections getting much more expensive in recent years,” he said.
While candidates for the high court may express their political views openly, announcing how they will decide a case is a conflict.
“The only time that a judicial candidate goes too far and it becomes problematic is when they make direct promises or commitments to rule a particular way on a particular case or issue,” Yablon said.
UW’s Schweber said the state Supreme Court’s advancing partisanship started in 2008.
In response to rulings they disagreed with, Schweber said Wisconsin’s conservative interest groups began offering significant financial backing to judicial candidates. Liberal organizations eventually followed suit.
“Prior to that time, Wisconsin judicial elections really were gentile, nonpartisan affairs,” he said.