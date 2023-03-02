We’re Jessie Opoien and Jack Kelly, politics reporters for the Cap Times, and we are thrilled to share the latest episode of the Wedge Issues podcast. This week, we spoke with Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge and Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz.
Protasiewicz, a liberal, is vying for a seat on the state Supreme Court in the (ostensibly) nonpartisan race against former Justice Daniel Kelly, a conservative. A formidable fundraiser, Protasiewicz has raised millions to fuel her campaign in what has become the most expensive judicial contest in American history.
In the episode, we asked the Milwaukee County judge about her judicial philosophy, where she stands on a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin’s abortion ban and what a recusal rule for justices should look like. We also discussed her stance on Wisconsin’s legislative voting maps and why she believes she is the right person to fill the seat being vacated by retiring conservative Justice Patience Roggensack.
And, of course, we put her through the rigors of the lightning round.
Enjoy the show!