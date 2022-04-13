A documentary screening last week at Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump’s palatial resort in south Florida, included plenty of praise for Republicans working on a review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election.
In addition to telling Michael Gableman, the conservative attorney leading the review, that “you’ve been unbelievable” at the event, Trump reportedly also praised state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, chair of the Assembly committee overseeing the Republican-backed review, for being “a patriot” and an “American hero.”
That’s according to Steve Bannon, a former Trump strategist, who spoke with the Menomonee Falls Republican for about 10 minutes Tuesday on his “War Room” podcast.
The former president brought Brandtjen in front of the crowd after the screening and called her “a patriot and a star and an American hero,” Bannon said.
Speaking to Bannon on his podcast, Brandtjen said Trump praised her “because he's a really generous man.”
“It kind of took me by surprise,” she said of Trump’s words. “And I was really honored, there's no doubt about that.”
When asked if Brandtjen was concerned if her proximity to the former president, given that Trump has repeatedly spread election falsehoods, would hurt the credibility of her and Gableman's work, Bill Savage, an aide to Brandtjen responded: "What falsehoods? Trump may feel he is right, Rep. Brandtjen deals with facts."
Savage went on to criticize comments from Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, saying Wisconsin's election was safe and secure, dismissing them as a "ridiculous claim."
Brandtjen was among scores of Republicans who flocked to Mar-a-Lago for the screening of “Rigged: The Zuckerberg Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump." Both Gableman and Brandtjen feature heavily in the film, which was produced by Citizens United President and Trump ally David Bossie. The Washington Post reported that Trump at the event repeatedly asked guests about fraud in their states, highlighting the former president’s — and a sizable portion of conservative voters’ — continued fixation on the 2020 election.
Also while speaking to Bannon, Brandtjen said the 2020 election had been rigged.
The election was not rigged. Several recounts, lawsuits and a nonpartisan audit confirmed that Biden won Wisconsin in 2020 by about 20,000 votes and that there was no widespread fraud in the state.
Brandtjen also said the state’s current election system — the vast majority of which was created by Republicans — presents “opportunities to game the system.”
“I think this has been a slow roll,” Brandtjen said of the alleged but nonexistent widespread fraud in Wisconsin’s 2020 vote. “And the loss of President Trump in the election, or you’d say the rigging of the election in 2020, has made us realize that we have all of these opportunities to game the system.”
Brandtjen also confirmed that at least one outside group that was directly involved with challenging the results of the 2020 election has aided Wisconsin Republicans’ review of the election. That’s the Thomas More Society, which has filed lawsuits alleging problems with the vote in several states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Brandtjen’s — and Gableman’s — attendance at the event in Palm Beach highlights the partisan nature of Gableman’s work. The conservative former state Supreme Court justice’s review has been described as “bizarre” and “amateurish” by bipartisan election administration experts.
On numerous occasions, Brandtjen has also invited election conspiracy theorists to speak before the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections, which she chairs.
Gableman’s review, which Brandtjen’s committee is supposed to be overseeing (but at times has seemed uninformed about his work), is slated to conclude at the end of April. However, due to pending litigation, Gableman’s work could stretch into the summer.